On Wednesday, Planned Parenthood announced the nonprofit's next leader, receiving support from many high-profile reproductive rights advocates, including a certain former Democratic presidential nominee. Hillary Clinton praised Planned Parenthood's new president Dr. Leana Wen in a tweet shortly after the announcement was made public, describing her as "the fighter we need."

"This is exciting," Clinton wrote on Wednesday afternoon. "@DrLeanaWen has dedicated her career to making sure vulnerable communities get access to the care they need, and she's the fighter we need to stand up to political attacks on women's health."

“For more than 100 years, no organization has done more for women’s health than Planned Parenthood, and I’m truly honored to be named its president,” Wen said in a statement. She went on to say that she relied on Planned Parenthood for medical care several times throughout her life. Wen specifically highlighted what she described as the "lifesaving work" she said the organization does for particularly vulnerable populations."

"As a doctor, I will ensure we continue to provide high-quality health care, including the full range of reproductive care, and will fight with everything I have to protect the access of millions of patients who rely on Planned Parenthood," she said.

