Less than a week after Attorney General William Barr released a redacted version of Russia probe findings, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton responded to the Mueller report with an op-ed in The Washington Post. The Mueller report "documents a serious crime against the American people," Clinton argued in her op-ed, and Congress needs to find constructive ways to address this.

Clinton wrote that "immediate impeachment or nothing" is not a useful way to respond to Mueller's findings, noting that "there’s a better way to think about the choices ahead." Instead, she argued, there are four clear clear ways for Congress and the American people to hold President Donald Trump accountable, and to move forward.

First, Clinton called on lawmakers to "remember that this is bigger than politics." Members of Congress may or may not pursue impeachment against Trump as a viable option, Clinton wrote, but they must be "deliberate, fair and fearless" no matter what path they choose to follow.

Next, she called on Congress to fill in the gaps of the Mueller report by holding hearings to get a better understanding of how to proceed. Clinton was first lady when articles of impeachment were filed against her husband in 1998, she recalled, and she criticized the Republican-led House at the time for having "rushed to judgment."

"That was a mistake then and would be a mistake now," Clinton argued.

More to come...