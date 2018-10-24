Suspicious packages were sent to multiple politicians across the country this week, from New York to Florida. Hillary Clinton responded to reports of a suspicious package sent to her home in Westchester County, New York while speaking in Miami on Wednesday, assuring the nation that no one in her family was hurt.

"But it is a troubling time, isn't it?" Clinton said about the attempted violence, according to a tweet from BuzzFeed News' Mary Ann Georgantopoulos. "And it's a time of deep divisions, and we have to do everything we can to bring our country together."

The Secret Service intercepted a suspicious package addressed to Clinton late on Tuesday, according to a statement the agency released Wednesday morning. A second packaged addressed to former President Barack Obama at his Washington D.C. home was recovered the following day, and both were identified as "potential explosive devices." The packages didn't make it to their intended targets, and as Clinton confirmed from Florida, no one was injured. The Secret Service has already begun a criminal investigation.

The Florida office of Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was also evacuated on Wednesday following reports of a suspicious package, which the Sunrise, Florida police are looking into, according to the department's Twitter account.

