In a new afterword for the paperback version of her book What Happened, Hillary Clinton writes that she tried to give President Donald Trump a chance after 77,744 votes in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania won him the electoral college and presidency. But her "fears for our future" were not overblown, she goes on to say. As previewed by The Atlantic, Clinton's new What Happened afterword accuses Trump of using hate to divide the country and undermine American democracy.

Clinton writes that the country is in crisis and that there are five pillars to Trump's "assault on democracy." She writes about the rule of law, the legitimacy of elections, Trump's "false or misleading statements," and "breathtaking corruption." But the part that is the most fiery — and has the most examples — is his work to undermine "the national unity that makes democracy possible," Clinton writes.

For democracy to work, Clinton, argues, Americans need to be connected "by the shared belief that out of our fractious melting pot comes a unified whole that’s stronger than the sum of our parts."

But Trump's words and actions don't support that national unity, Clinton says. She gives example after example, from him calling the former homes of Haitian and African immigrants "shithole countries," or when he questioned whether a judge of Mexican heritage could be trusted. She points out how he disregarded the Puerto Rican death toll from Hurricane Maria and "lashes out at NFL players." Not to mention the "very fine people" among white supremacists in Charlottesville comment.

Clinton calls out what these statements say altogether:

The message he sends by his lack of concern and respect for some Americans is unmistakable. He is saying that some of us don’t belong, that all people are not created equal, and that some are not endowed by their Creator with the same inalienable rights as others.

More to come ...