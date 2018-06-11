Since the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton hasn't been a constant presence in the political news — so when she does speak up, her fans and followers know that it's really time to listen. One example of this is Clinton's tweet about Trump's latest health care move, where she directly attacked the president and his administration over the recent Justice Department decision not to defend important parts of the Affordable Care Act.

"Here we go again. The Trump Admin is trying to take away your health care by ending protections for ppl w/ pre-existing conditions," Clinton wrote in a tweet late on Sunday night. "It will hurt millions of Americans. Spread the word. Call your Congress member & tell them to stand up for you."

In order to make it easier for her followers to make that call, she also included the number, which is 202-224-3121. She also tweeted an article from New York magazine explaining the intricacies of situation that the Trump Justice Department has created, as it's not as simple as a Congressional vote on whether to keep Obamacare funded.

This time, New York explained, it's the Trump administration actively deciding that it will not enforce or defend all of the nation's laws — and the ones they're choosing not to defend are those regarding Obamacare.

As ABC News reported, several Republican attorneys general filed a lawsuit attacking the Affordable Care Act. Their claim was that after Congress' decision to get rid of the individual mandate penalty goes into effect in 2019, "the remainder of the ACA must also fall." Then, Trump's Justice Department, led by Jeff Sessions, publicly sided with the attorneys general, instead of the already existing law.

