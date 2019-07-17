Who lives in a pineapple under the sea...and just got a makeup line? If you don’t know how much time has passed since the first episode of SpongeBob Squarepants, the answer is 20 years. In celebration of the iconic character’s birthday, a HipDot x SpongeBob makeup collection now exists. Who’s ready?

For those unfamiliar with the HipDot name, the brand offers a cruelty-free and vegan cosmetics that leaves behind high-pigmented color payoff at an affordable cost. HipDot and Nickelodeon linked up to create a four-piece limited edition collection to reminisce on all of the adventures SpongeBob and his crew endured over two decades.

The collection highlights some of the most memorable characters (and even some of the most iconic episodes) in the form of everything from a Bikini Bottom Eyeshadow Palette and Jellyfish Lip Gloss Sets to SpongeBob and Patrick Sheet Masks, fans are strapped down with everything to luxuriate and create some sickening SB looks.

July 17 marks the first SpongeBob episode, and it also happens to be the same day fans can get their hands on this collection. The line will be sold exclusively on HipDot.com where fans can shop all the items retailing between $18 and $36.

Peep all the SpongeBob-approved products in this underwater-inspired collab.

Bikini Bottom Eye Palette

The Bikini Bottom Eyeshadow palette will remind fans why SpongeBob is still one of the most followed TV shows of millennials. The 15-shade palette features 10 shimmers and five mattes. With shade names like Rock Bottom (a red shimmer), Wumbo, (a pink matte), Angry Tentacles (a Squidward green shimmer), and Meow, Meow...Meow (a purple shimmer), this is one makeup product that could make a SpongeBob fan's heart flutter.

Best Friends Mask 4-Pack

Get into this sheet mask for you and your bestie with this 4-pack sheet mask set. Shoppers can enjoy a night in watching their favorite episodes filled with meowing snails and conch shells in either the SpongeBob Best Face Ever mask with hyaluronic acid and marine protein or Patrick's Spa Day mask with seaweed and hyaluronic acid.

Sandy Cheeks Blush Bronzer

The unspoken third amigo to SpongeBob and Patrick gets her very own blush and bronzer duo palette in this aquatic collection. The Sandy Cheeks Blush Bronzer leaves wearers with a light glow and a flush of color, so you stay cheeky all summer long.

Jellyfish Lip Gloss Trio

The only lip lip product in this adorable collab is this 3-pack lip gloss trio. The glosses are made with HipDot's signature coconut oil, vitamin e, shea butter-infused, fragrance-free formula to leave lips nourished and soft. There are three shades in this trio that features the shade Coral Blue (from the episode "Clams"), Feelin' Fineapple, a sheer gloss with golden pineapple specks, and Sea Star Gazer, named after Patrick Star.

Limited Edition Collectors Box

For the SpongeBob-obsessed, fans can shop the entire SpongeBob Everything Set or even this limited edition collector's box for $120.

Thinking about how long SpongeBob has been around might make some people quake, but this launch is a celebration of growing up, and to that, all some can simply say is "I'm ready."