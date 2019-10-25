Hot Topic’s ‘Hocus Pocus’ Collection Dropped & It’ll Put A Spell On You

In the spirit of the spooky season, your favorite Halloween movies are likely streaming on repeat, and if you're a fan of the famous Sanderson sisters, you should know that Hot Topic launched a Hocus Pocus line with Her Universe to honor your favorite wicked trio.

The collection is filled with style references from the movie, so super fans will appreciate the attention to detail. Since the popular film premiered in 1993, it has impacted pop culture in a major way, so much so that Disney announced that a second Hocus Pocus film is being developed for the network’s Disney plus streaming service. Until then, you can celebrate the movie's arrival with this 8-piece Hocus Pocus collection.

The line highlights a series of vintage silhouettes with velvet fabrics to reflect the Sanderson style. You can expect witchy dresses, velour sweat dresses, and tees to celebrate the impact of lighting the black flame candle. And good news — all the looks are all still wearable post-Halloween.

You can shop all the collection now, which is exclusively sold online at Hottopic.com and Heruniverse.com. Pieces in the witch-inspired line are offered in sizes XS to 5X and retail between $26 and $52.

Ready to shop this dope line? Here are some of the best picks.

Her Univers Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters Acid Wash Strappy Top Plus

This cute acid wash top is perfect with a pair of jeans to stay festive without going full-on costume. As a nod to the film, the shirt reads "est. 1693," the same year the trio was accused of witchcraft.

Her Universe Hocus Pocus Icon Velvet Bell Sleeve Dress

This specialized print for this dress pulls all the stops from the movie. The print in the Icon Velvet dress features Billy's headstone, the black flame candle, and the Sanderson sisters flying on their brooms.

Her Universe Hocus Pocus Velour Lace Up Hoodie Dress

This comfortable velour sweater dress is a nod to Sarah and Mary's characters in the film. While Mary was known for wearing the red hooded velour dress, this piece features Sarah's iconic "Amuck, Amuck, Amuck" phrase on the side sleeve.

Her Universe Hocus Pocus Bell Sleeve Hoodie

Hoods are inevitable in this collection, and Hot Topic and Her Universe bring Hocus Pocus stans this black and purple bell sleeved sweater. Plus, the left chest reads "Daughters of Darkness, est. 1693," a name bestowed by the satan cosplayer the Sanderson sisters run into in the movie.

Her Universe Hocus Pocus Billy Glow In The Dark T Shirt

This collection wouldn't be complete if Billy, Winifred's dead lover, was left out. You can grab this sleeve-stitched tee that glows in the dark and features the spell Winnie used to resurrect her old flame.

Even after your Halloween costumes are put back in storage, you can take solace in knowing you can still sport this collection to finish off 2019 in wicked style.