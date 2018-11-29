If you've been craving a remote vacation but don't exactly have the funds to make it reality, you're in luck: Hotels.com is literally running a promotion that will solve both of those problems for you. Hotels.com is offering a free stay at a remote hotel in Greenland to all travelers who book a stay for some time during the month of March 2019.

Yep, seriously.

The hotel is located in Ittoqqortoormiit (pronounced: IT-TOQ-QOR-TOOR-MIT), Greenland, a town of about 450 people. The town is so remote in fact that the hotel, which is called the Ittoqqortoormiit Guesthouse, only has seven rooms. When I say that this hotel is remote, I mean that the nearest town is about 500 miles away, and dogsleds are the town's most efficient mode of transportation. There are literally no buses, cars or trains... so when you go there, you're there for awhile.

If this sounds good to you, then you'll be elated to know that Hotels.com is picking up the tab for travelers who are willing to have a #remoteAF vacation in the month of March 2019. All you have to do to get in on the deal is book a room before Dec. 31, and be willing to pay one percent of the room rate (which ends up being a few bucks, basically). Spring break #OTG anyone?

If you've already had your heart set on an arctic adventure, this is your opportunity. Despite the fact that this hotel is remote AF, it's actually pretty significant. The town is near the Northeast Greenland National Park which is the world's largest national park! Plus, it features the longest fjord system in the world — hello National Geographic-level content opportunities! If hiking, snowshoeing, dog sledding, boating, and fishing in the Arctic Ocean isn't your speed, you can go hot springs hopping or enjoy the sight of the Northern Lights by simply looking up. Aka, this is a magical place that is opening their doors to tourism for the first time, giving travelers a unique opportunity to literally try something new.

Hotels.com on YouTube

If you're chomping at the bit for a chance to partake in this special promotion, all you have to do is head to Hotels.com and book your stay before Dec. 31! That said, if you think you're into this idea, you'll want to book fast — you better believe those seven guest rooms are going to fill up fast. Once you choose your dates, all you have to do is choose to pay online and then enter the code "REMOTE" to redeem the arctic deal of a lifetime.

As for the fine print, you will end up paying one percent of the room rate (which will only tally up to a few bucks) and some slight taxes and charges that might apply.

Hotels.com

If you've been saying you want to get #offthegrid for nearly as long as you've been on the grid, this experience will be a rewarding challenge. With no cell service, you'll be forced to look up and be present, but that won't be hard, with some of the world's wonders there to distract you. Now hurry up and book your room before someone out-remotes you!