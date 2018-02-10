Sad news broke during the evening of Feb. 9: The Wire and House of Cards actor Reg E. Cathey has died at age 59, as announced on Twitter by David Simon, creator and executive producer The Wire. Simon wrote:

Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor -- but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing.

TMZ reported on Friday that Cathey had died of lung cancer, but the report has not been officially confirmed. Bustle reached out to Cathey's reps for comment on the actor's death, but has not yet received a response.

Netflix issued the following statement to Bustle on Saturday, Feb. 10:

"We are heartbroken by the passing of our friend and House of Cards colleague Reg E. Cathey. Reg was the kindest man, the most giving actor, a true gentlemen. Our sympathy goes to his family."

HBO issued the following statement on Twitter:

Cathey played fan favorite Freddy Hayes on House of Cards (series writing: Laura Eason, 18 episodes), a role for which he won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2015. Freddy was the owner of Frank Underwood's favorite BBQ restaurant in Washington, D.C. and, as president, Frank gave Freddy a job in the White House. On The Wire, Cathey played Norman Wilson, a former journalist who works as a political operative for fictional Baltimore Mayor Tommy Carcetti. By then, Cathey was a seasoned alum of Simon's TV projects, having appeared in NBC's Homicide: Life On The Street and HBO's The Corner.

Cathey was also well-known for his roles on HBO's Oz, NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Cinemax's Outcast. He also appeared on the TV series Inside Amy Schumer, The Blacklist, The Good Wife, Grimm, Person of Interest, 30 Rock, ER, and so many more. On the big screen, Cathey appeared in many films, such as S.W.A.T., The Mask, Clear and Present Danger, Fantastic Four, St. Vincent, and American Psycho.

After the news of Cathey's death broke, the actor's fellow colleagues from The Wire and other projects paid tribute to Cathey and shared memories of the actor on social media.

Former House of Cards showrunner and executive producer Beau Willimon tweeted a tribute to Cathey on Feb. 9.

Actor Wendell Pierce played Det. Bunk Moreland on The Wire and tweeted the following accompanied by a photo of Cathey holding his Emmy:

Actor Chris Bauer starred in Season 2 of The Wire as Frank Sobotka and he tweeted about how Cathey helped himself and many other actors in their careers.

Oz actor Terry Kinney tweeted a short, but sweet tribute.

Actor Mia Farrow also tweeted her condolences and called Cathey a "brilliant actor who was loved by all."

Cathey born into a military family in Huntsville, Alabama, and spent some of his childhood in based in Germany. According to CNN, he became interested in theater at age 9 after seeing a USO show in West Germany.

Cathey went on to study theater at the University of Michigan and the Yale School of Drama. Cathey's notable baritone voice has always been a trademark of his throughout his long and very accomplished career.

Fans may remember Cathey's very short and to the point speech that truly said it all after his 2015 Emmy win. He went up for to accept the award from presenter Gina Rodriguez and simply told the audience, "Thank you. I'm thrilled."

rp58641 on YouTube

Cathey will certainly be missed by his fellow colleagues on and off screen, as well as fans of his work.