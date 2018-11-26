As migrants reach the United States and Mexico border, some people may be wondering how applying for asylum works in America. It's a topic that seems to be making rounds in the news considering the men, women, and children seeking to enter the country through the southern border, as many of them flee domestic violence, gangs, and other violence in their native countries.

And getting here hasn't been easy, as already dozens of migrants have been arrested and tear-gassed at the border, according to CNN. The current development at the American and Mexican border comes after President Donald Trump's controversial family separation policy which he ended in June as well as former Attorney General Jeff Sessions' "zero tolerance" immigration remarks from May. The collective purpose of the current administration's policy was supposedly to deter migrants from applying for asylum in America.

So, how does it all work? Applying for asylum can either happen affirmatively or by way of defense. In the first type of application, an asylum seeker would have to apply for shelter by contacting the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. In order for this to take place, the migrant must apply either while being in the United States or apply at the border. The individual needs to apply for asylum within the very first year of arriving to the United States in order for the application to go through.

More to come...