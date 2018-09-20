If you have been wearing makeup for years but still have a hard time finding your correct foundation shade, then Smashbox might be able to help you with that if you live in L.A. Makeup shoppers can now get shade matched for their Smashbox Studio Skin Foundation by a Smashbox makeup artist thanks to a new promotion that the brand is running in L.A., but it gets even more amazing than that. You will also get free products, turning it into a full-on beauty swag day.

Smashbox fans will know that Studio Skin isn't exactly a new foundation for the brand, so why are they running a new promotion about it? Well, they not only have expanded their color range, but now the foundation also clocks in at a more affordable price, and is proven to last longer. Before it claimed to last 15 hours, and now it is up to a full 24 hours. Studio Skin is a high-performance liquid foundation that is not only hydrating and oil-free, but is powered by flexible, breathable polymers that move with your skin. That means it will give you a natural looking coverage while still doing the work you need it to do. Case in point: it easily builds from medium to full coverage, giving you a flawless matte finish at the end.

This year, Studio Skin is expanding to 40 shades ranging from very fair to very deep. There are shade-specific undertones in the color range in order to help you find your perfect match, which is where the idea came in to bring in a Smashbox makeup artist to match you with your proper formula.

The campaign is kicking off on Thursday, Sept. 27, exclusively in L.A. with the Fooji app, which is an on-demand delivery service. You register on the app for the consumer appointment of getting shade matched, which will take place Friday the 28th to Sunday the 30th. But here is the kicker: you will get shade matched on site, meaning a makeup artist will come to your home or office, bringing the experience directly to you.

During this appointment you can consult with the makeup artist on what works best on you, and then get gifted the Studio Skin Foundation in your correct shade, alongside with a perfect primer for your particular skin type — all for free! The only catch it that this promotion is on a first come first serve basis, so you need to sign up quickly.

If you aren't in L.A., then unfortunately you won't be able to partake in this fun perk, but the good news is that the foundation is now more affordable than it used to be. It now retails for $36, which is six dollars down from its standard $42 price tag. The foundation is vegan and cruelty-free, never settles into pores and lines, won't oxidize, and is sweat and humidity resistant. It basically does everything you would hope your foundation to do. And now if you live in L.A., you can get the full VIP treatment and het your perfect shade match and try it out for free. Don't snooze on such a great deal.