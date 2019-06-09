While silver screen and small screen award season may be over, don't despair just yet, fashion fans. There's still the Tony Awards red carpet, and you won't want to miss a minute of this equally stylish event. The good news is that you'll be able to stream every moment of the red carpet online.

The 2019 Tony Awards are set for Sunday, June 9 at 8am on CBS. That's all well and good. Let's be honest, everyone loves seeing the incredible performances from inside the show. Plus, 2016 host James Corden will be returning to host this year, and who doesn't love James Corden? For fashion lovers, though, the best part of any award show is the red carpet. Thankfully, the Tonys seem to know what play and musical lovers want.

According to Playbill, the 2019 Tony Awards red carpet will be live streaming on the Playbill Facebook page. Simply follow the page, and you'll get in on the carpet. Playbill, however, isn't the only place offering Broadway fans a chance to see their favorite stars before the show. The official Tony Awards social media accounts will also be posting throughout the day with live red carpet coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Tony Awards red carpet will also be a bit different this year from last year which makes it even more important to catch all of the action. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this year's red carpet will pay homage to New York City Pride and WorldPride both of which will be honoring the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn riots.

The red carpet is set to be designed by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour who has been part of the Tony Awards since 2015 when she began to revamp the event's red carpets. This year, Wintour has decided to make the show about Pride.

Wintour, however, has said nothing regarding what the actual red carpet will look like. While rainbows may certainly be part of the design, the carpet is likely to have a different sort of take on the colors of the Pride flag.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for who you can expect to see on the red carpet, there are some cross-over stars who are nominated during theatre's biggest night. Former Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston is nominated as is Star Wars actor Adam Driver for Best Leading Actor in a Play. Roseanne's Laurie Metcalf also snagged a nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Play.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Outside of the nominees, there's no way to know who will show up to the 2019 Tony Awards red carpet. However, just like with other award shows, some celebrities who aren't nominated or presenting will surely be attending as well. No matter who is there, though, there will definitely be a plethora of fashion for you to check out.

If you want to catch every second of the 2019 Tony Awards red carpet, tune in to Playbill's Facebook page or the official Tony Awards social media. You don't want to miss a single look.