When it comes to the Trump family's scandals, it often seems that when it rains, it pours. This week, it's one of Donald Trump's sons that can't duck the headlines. One of the stories spreading like wildfire concerns a reported affair between Donald Trump Jr. and a former Making the Band 3 contestant. So, how did Trump Jr. and Aubrey O'Day meet, exactly? As is often the case for the family, the answer appears to be in showbiz.

Several outlets, including Us Weekly and Page Six, report that the two met back in 2011, when both were involved with Celebrity Apprentice, a show initially hosted by President Donald Trump. According to The Washington Post, O'Day was a competitor during season five. During the same time, Trump Jr. was working on the show in an advisory role. Us Weekly reported that the show brought the pair together, and from there, a romantic relationship took off. According to the reports, they dated for several months, between the end of 2011 and the beginning of 2012.

Neither O'Day nor Trump Jr. have publicly responded to the reports. (Rumors of the reported affair spread almost immediately following the announcement that Trump Jr. would be divorcing from his wife Vanessa, whom he has been married to for twelve years.)

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For her part, O'Day is of Making the Band 3 fame, a reality show made by ABC and MTV, which purported to show the real-life struggles of being part of a popular music group. The show ultimately produced the band Danity Kane, which O'Day was part of. The group has been broken up since 2014.

According to the reports, Trump Jr. and O'Day continued their relationship until Vanessa found emails between the two. At the time, Trump Jr. and Vanessa already had three children together, and Vanessa was reportedly pregnant with their fourth. Instead of calling it quits, Trump Jr. reportedly terminated his relationship with the reality television star and carried on with his marriage.

Fueling the rumors is a recently re-surfaced song featured on O'Days 2013 album, Between Two Evils. The song is entitled "DJT," and many on the Internet are speculating that the song was written about Trump Jr. One major reason people believe so is that the song's title features what appear to be Trump Jr's initials. His full name, though he is often referred to simply as "Don Jr.," is Donald John Trump, hence the "DJT."

