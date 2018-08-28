He is the frontman of one of the most recognisable bands in the world, and she is an award-winning Hollywood actress. If you ask me, this is a match made in celebrity heaven. I suppose when you run in A list circles like these two do, the likelihood of running into attractive suitors must be less of a rarity than it is for us common folk. But how did Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson meet? What went down exactly? Was it as glam IRL as it is in my head? I need answers.

Well, the Coldplay lead singer and Fifty Shades of Grey star have been romantically linked to each other since October 2017. They reportedly started dating after being introduced to each other through mutual friends, according to the Sunday Express. Shortly after, they were pictured together enjoying a romantic sushi dinner date last autumn. A source told PEOPLE magazine that the pair were getting to know each other over said dinner, and were “cosy, laughing, and affectionate." Super successful and impeccable taste in food — this beats any Bumble date I have been on.

Fast-forward one month to November 2017 and the more observant fans at a Coldplay concert in Argentina spotted Johnson in a sound booth watching the band play their set. After the news made its way to social media, Twitter exploded. Fans were excited AF to learn that these two could genuinely be the real deal.

Afterwards, the pair reportedly spent Christmas apart but then reconnected in Malibu at Martins’ home in January 2018. A source told PEOPLE magazine: "They had dinner with friends. They also hung out at Chris’ house and went for a beach walk. They didn’t see each other over the holidays and seem excited to be catching up now." To be fair, given that they had apparently just met two months beforehand, it's hardly surprising they didn't spend Christmas together. Martin also has two children with his ex Gwyneth Paltrow, so perhaps he chose to spend Christmas with Moses and Apple instead — a decision I would totally understand.

Whilst only being spotted a few times this year, Elle reported that the pair attended Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party hand-in-hand. The celebrations were filled to the brim with A list talent, including Martin's ex-wife Paltrow and her new fiancé, producer Brad Falchuk, according to the magazine. Does this mean Martin has introduced Johnson to the mother of his children? If so, the relationship must be pretty serious.

Neither Johnson nor Martin have actually confirmed that they are official, however, her mum, Melanie Griffith, let the cat out of the bag. Speaking to PEOPLE magazine in May about what she thinks about her daughter’s new boyfriend she said, "I adore him! But she is very private about her life and I respect that."

But just how serious are these two about each other? A source told the same publication that the relationship may be stronger than fans realise: "Chris lives in Malibu and Dakota seems to love hanging out there. They occasionally go for dinner with friends, but mostly have friends over at home. They go to the beach together, and walks around the neighbourhood. They seem to enjoy sharing a quiet life. It does seem they are getting more serious."

I have contacted both Martin and Johnson's rep for comment, however, am yet to hear back.

So whilst it might not be Facebook official, it is mum official, and that is good enough for me. The few times the pair have been spotted out together, they look intimate, happy, and they just make sense. They may not have confirmed it but they are serving all of the couples goals I need.