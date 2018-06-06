Glossier has made customer service something of an art form. The indie brand has just updated one if its core makeup products, but wanted to make sure those who stocked up on the old formula didn't regret the purchase. Glossier updated its Perfect Skin Tint, and it not only did so because of customer feedback, but also gave vouchers to people who purchased the old version within the last 30 days. So not only is the brand listening closely to how they could improve their products to better fit the customer, but they're also going above and beyond to stay a cult favorite.

The Perfect Skin Tint is one of the four makeup items that Glossier launched with back in 2014, and its whole premise is "more skin, less makeup." The product is a lightweight coverage that lands somewhere between bare skin and a done up face, and it's meant to be every no-makeup-makeup lover's secret weapon.

Since it's more of a tint, it won't do any heavy duty lifting like erasing your pores, hiding your freckles, or downplaying your bags. What it will do is even out slight discoloration and give your face a smooth and dewy feel. Since the formula is so breathable and thin, you can actually throw it on the way you would moisturizer. But like with all things, there was some room for improvement.

The news broke that the staple item was being reformulated when Reddit user SS1215 shared an email that she received from Glossier after she bought a new bottle of the coverage.

"Thanks so much for purchasing Perfecting Skin Tint! It’s one of the four products that started Glossier (and our skin first philosophy). We work to create innovative and prestige-quality formulas, and, in some cases, that means revisiting the formula of a product in our current lineup. Thanks to extremely helpful feedback from our community, we updated the skin tint formula to improve overall performance (while keeping all of the best parts from the original)," the email wrote.

The brand stressed that we will still get dewy and sheer coverage, but there will be some updates in terms of application and staying power.

But if you purchased a new bottle weeks or even days before the news broke, the brand understands that you might be disappointed with having to wait to restock your shelf with the newer version. Because of that, they offered to cover the cost to try this new product with a promo code. "We realize that if you’d known skin tint would be changing, you might have waited to make your purchase. To help, we’d love to cover the cost of a new skin tint with the updated formula," the email read.

So what does the new formula do? Let's first tackle what it doesn't. It won't offer you more coverage, as it's still lightweight and breathable. But the color will stay on better, and it will hydrate your skin more.

Cosmopolitan reached out to Glossier to see what the specific improvements were, and a representative responded that they updated the pigment treatment, which will stop the color of your tint from changing over time, added an improved film that will create a hydrating layer over your skin, added a new blend of oils that are rich in omega fatty acids, as well as included the addition of cork oak, which will prevent dryness.

"While the coverage and texture is very similar, you might notice a nice cushiony glide as you apply the new formula," the rep shared.

The brand is also planning to expand their shade range for the product, where it currently only has five different tints to choose from. It looks like there are some exciting changes to look forward to.