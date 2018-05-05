When the 144th annual Kentucky Derby kicks off in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday the stands will likely erupt in shouts of "go, Free Drop Billy," "get 'em, Lone Sailor," and "come on, My Boy Jack" as the horses thunder around the track. With a reputation for running well on muddy tracks, My Boy Jack has quickly become a betting favorite as rain at Churchill Downs has muddied the track. But how did My Boy Jack get his name? Rumor has it, his namesake is human.

Although My Boy Jack is also the name of a rather famous poem written in 1916 by Rudyard Kipling after his son was presumed to have been killed in action at the Battle of Loos during World War I, the poem — and subsequent book and film of the same name — don't appear to be the inspiration behind this racehorse's name. According to Bradley Weisbord, founder of the racehorse bloodstock agency BSW Bloodstock, which counts some of My Boy Jack's owners as clients, My Boy Jack's namesake is a human boy named, you guessed it, Jack.

My Boy Jack was reportedly named for the son of Sol Kumin's partner in Monomoy Stables, Weisbord revealed on Twitter earlier this month when he posted a picture of My Boy Jack's namesake at Churchill Downs. "Don't tell his teachers why he missed school today," Weisbord wrote.

