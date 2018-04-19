On Thursday, Senator Tammy Duckworth made history, becoming the first sitting senator to ever bring her newborn infant to the Senate floor. But if you watched the footage of Duckworth casting a vote with her baby daughter, you might have found yourself wondering: how do you pronounce Maile?

In case you hadn't heard already, Duckworth gave birth to Maile Pearl Bowlsbey just 10 days ago, her second child with her husband, Bryan Bowlsbey. She made history simply by having a baby while in office; she was the first sitting senator to ever give birth while in office, a fact which speaks to the Senate's long history as a heavily male-dominated institution.

Duckworth and Bowlsbey were reportedly aided in Maile's naming by former Hawaii senator Daniel Akaka, a close friend of Duckworth's who also weighed in on the naming of their first child, Abigail. Akaka passed away on April 6, 2018, mere days before Maile was born, and Duckworth has said that his role in helping name her children means "he will always be with us."

But the question remains: how is her name pronounced? Although you might not have gotten it right the first time you read it aloud, there's an easy way to remember it ― her name is pronounced "Miley," as in Miley Cyrus.

More to come ...