Not all super heroes wear capes. The people that are going to change the world look like like you and have package-free products in their bathrooms. After a video of the the brand's product went viral, people are realizing that Lush's Shampoo Bars could change the world. Each one simultaneously saves the world and you money at the same time. Now, that's a trend that's more than just Instagram-worthy.

Sometimes all it takes is one viral Facebook post to change your life forever. For 12,000 people, that's exact what happened. Attn: put out an episode of "We Needs This" featuring Lush's Shampoo Bars and it got over 240,000 shares on Facebook. The video pointed out how the package-free products could save 552 million shampoo bottles form the landfill, and that's something people apparently really love.

In just 48 hours after the Facebook post went viral, 86,000 people went to check the bars out with 12,000 being sold, according to the brand. That's a whole lot of bottles save, my friends. The products range $10.95 to $14.95, with each one being well-worth the price.

On top of saving the world, it will also save you a lot of money. Each single Lush Shampoo Bar holds the same amount of product as three medium-sized shampoo bottles.

The product is super easy to use, too. All you have to do is get the bar wet, rub it on your hairline, and set the bar down. You'll have enough product to rub into the rest of your hair before rinsing off. It's truly that easy.

This isn't the only Lush product to go sans packaging. The brand has a collection of conditioners and body washes that you can add to your shower party too. Because the more plastic-free products, the better for the planet.

According to EarthDay.org, if people continue to use plastic as rapidly as the do, there will be more plastic in the water than fish by 2050. Thanks to products like Lush and other zero-waste beauty companies, it's easier than ever to help prevent that from happening.

Lush is so on top of its game when it comes to Shampoo Bars that there are tons of different options for you. There's some for curly hair, others for people looking for a little more volume, and even some for sensitive noggins. Not to mention you can also get a container to hold yours in, if you're worried about wasting product.

There are 11 different Shampoo Bars available from Lush. Here's the breakdown on every single one, so you can choose the one that's best for you.

1. Brazziliant

Lush Brazzilliant $11.95 Lush This one is for all of you curly-headed babes out there. It uses vitamin c to tame your curls. Buy Now

2. Copperhead

Lush Copperhead $12.95 Lush The secret ingredients in this one is cocoa butter and coffee. It's meant to perk up your hair and keep it looking fresh. Buy Now

3. Honey I Washed My Hair

4. Jason And The Argan Oil

5. Jumping Juniper

Lush Jumping Juniper $10.95 Lush If you've got oil hair, this is the bar for you. The juniper oil helps absorb all of that oil and keep your hair looking better for longer. Buy Now

6. Karma Komba

Lush Karma Komba $11.95 Lush Keep your scalped soothed and hair without knots with this patchouli oiled shampoo bar. Buy Now

7. Lullaby

Lush Lullaby $11.95 Lush Like the name suggests, this calms and soothes a scalp that is screaming thanks to the french lavender in the bar. Buy Now

8. Montalbano

Lush Montalbano $10.95 Lush This bar is all about the citrus and saving dull hair. Buy Now

9. New

Lush New $11.95 Lush Revive your locks and spread the cruelty free message all at the same time. Buy Now

10. Seanik

Lush Seanik $11.95 Lush Unlike the others, this one uses seaweed to get fuller hair. Buy Now

11. Soak And Float

Lush Soak And Float $14.95 Lush This one is a little pricier than the others, but it's well-worth it, if you're looking to fix a dry scalp. Buy Now

That's a Shampoo Bar for every single occasion.