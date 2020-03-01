If the past 10 seasons of The Walking Dead has taught us anything, it’s that good tends to prevail over evil in the end. It may take a long time to get there, but more often than not the villains or latest big bads are ultimately given the karma they deserve. Alpha will prove to be no exception to that rule, which means her days are all but numbered. Though, considering how Alpha dies in The Walking Dead comics, her demise will come in a very unexpected way that’ll leave many fans shocked to their core.

On the show, it seems that Alpha’s two greatest allies are currently her right-hand man, Beta, and newcomer, Negan, who has recently taken on a “friends with benefits” type of role in her life. Yet putting her trust in one of them will ultimately lead to her undoing. In the comics, Negan proves himself to be a double agent and ends up killing Alpha right then and there, proving that his time as a Whisperer had all been a lie.

The only reason he ever infiltrated the group in the first place was to try and prove his loyalty to Rick (who is still around in the comics, unlike his on-screen counterpart). In fact, Negan decapitates Alpha and brings her head back to Alexandria to show Rick, as evidence that he’s still on their side.

Jace Downs/AMC

If the show chooses to continue down this same path, that means Negan will prove to be Alpha’s downfall, which is exactly what Beta tried to warn her about from day one. He never trusted Negan and didn’t think it was a good idea to let him join their group of Whisperers. Yet Negan’s charm seems to be outweighing Beta’s logic. The only question that remains is: how much longer will this relationship go on until Negan makes his move.

Of course, there’s always the possibility that the show will opt to go in another direction entirely and not have Negan kill Alpha after all. They have slept together at this point, which could prompt them to develop some sort of bond. Don't forget that Gamma has already betrayed her, which could indicate the character is intended to take Negan's place in the narrative. (She isn't in the comics, after all, so her story arc could go anywhere.)

Yet Negan always seems to have his own secret agenda and the Whisperers have dominated the storyline long enough that it may be getting near the time for them to finally face their comeuppance and there's no better way to do that than by having a man on the inside. Losing their leader would destroy the foundation of everything the Whisperers stand for, and if Negan ends up being the one to make it happen, then his road to redemption will officially be underway.