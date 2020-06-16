Your body's ability to cool itself itself is severely compromised by sultry days. "You may feel more uncomfortable on a humid day because your body is not as easily able to evaporate the sweat on your skin, due to the moisture in the air," Christina L. Belitsky, M.S., RPA-C, a physician assistant with healthcare provider Northwell Health, tells Bustle. "Evaporation of sweat on our skin is our body’s way of naturally cooling us down in warm temperatures."

Hot and steamy days mean that sweat barely dries at all — and your body keeps getting hotter. This is why the air in humid climates can seem oppressively hot, while the same temperature in dry environments feels more acceptable.

This may be why hot, damp weather affects our mental health in ways that dry heat doesn't. An Australian study published in PLoS One in 2016 found that the more humid a hot environment was, the more likely people were to experience mental distress. Muggy weather can feel blissful up to a point, and then you feel like you're swimming in unbearable, choking heat.