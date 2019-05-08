Looking back at the federal response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic in 1990 as a model, one presidential candidate has proposed a policy to help fight the opioid epidemic. As detailed in a Medium post Wednesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren released her policy to combat the opioid crisis, USA Today reported. Warren will introduce the policy as a bill in the Senate known as the CARE Act, and if it becomes law, it would provide $100 billion to fight the epidemic, she wrote on Medium.

In her Medium piece, Warren focused in part on the impact that the opioid crisis has had nationally. Citing data from the CDC, she explained that the country's life expectancy is decreasing and 70,000 people died of a drug overdose in 2017, the majority of those from opioids. But she also explored the crisis' effect in cities, particularly in the black community. She noted that West Viriginia, the state with the highest rate of residents dying from opioid-related deaths, saw 833 people die in 2017. But the city of Baltimore alone saw 692 that same year, Warren wrote.

Warren, in the Medium post, wrote that she modeled the CARE Act after the Ryan White CARE Act, which for the first time provided for a federal response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic, an issue largely left unaddressed by the federal government in the 1980s. Like the Ryan White CARE Act, Warren's plan for fighting the opioid epidemic, she says, would funnel money for prevention, treatment, and recovery services to first responders, public health departments, and other community agencies already fighting this crisis.

Warren wrote that the money would come $10 billion per year for the next 10 years and would be split among states, territories, and tribal governments; the hardest hit counties and cities; and nonprofits providing services. More money would also fund research, training, and wider access to the overdose reversal drug naloxone, she added.

Warren submitted another version of the bill — together with her House partner, Rep. Elijah Cummings of Baltimore — in 2018. Her new policy is an updated version, and the two will introduce it with some minor changes in the next months, Vox reported. Up until now, not many had signed on to the bill; there were no Senate co-sponsors, according to Govtrack, and only 81 in the House.

"We should pass it — not in two years, not after the 2020 elections — but immediately," Warren wrote on Medium. "If we don’t, it will be because politicians who have spent years wringing their hands about this crisis aren’t willing to do what’s necessary to end it," she continued.

More to come...