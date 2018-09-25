If you’re still reminiscing about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding earlier this year, fear not. Princess Eugenie of York is marrying her longtime beau Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12, and much of the royal family will be in attendance (explaining the reported 2 million pound security detail). Eugenie is officially ninth in line to the throne, but the royal line of succession and family tree can be quite the puzzle to figure out. For instance, how is Princess Eugenie related to Prince William, the second in line to the throne? The two are first cousins, and both very close to their grandmother, the Queen of England — maybe you’ve heard of her?

Princess Eugenie, 28, is tying the knot quite soon, at the same venue that her younger cousin Prince Harry married Meghan: St. George's Chapel in Windsor, according to Vanity Fair. Her cousin, Prince William, will likely be celebrating her nuptials along with his wife Kate Middleton and three very-well dressed children in tow. Eugenie is daughter to Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. Yes, that is correct: She's the younger daughter of the Original Fergie. Her elder sister is Princess Beatrice of York. (Other cool stuff from Yorkshire: Yorkshire pudding, Yorkshire terriers, and Dame Judi Dench). Eugenie is closest in age to her younger royal cousin Prince Harry, though she and Prince William are only eight years apart.

And while she is further down the line of royal succession than Prince William, she’s closer than you may think. William is, of course, is second in line after his father Prince Charles, who is the elder of the Queen's sons. Then, according to Town And Country, comes Prince William, his three children George, Charlotte, and Louis (third, fourth and fifth, respectively). Then Prince Harry, followed by Princess Eugenie's father Andrew, and her sister Princess Beatrice. She made the top 10 at least.

That's a lot of information and a lot of names simply to say that Princess Eugenie, like her cousin Prince William, is quite an important part of the royal family. And it also goes without saying that her wedding will spare no expense. In fact, while Princess Eugenie and her soon-to-be husband Jack Brooksbank did opt not to accept new royal titles, according to Marie Claire, she does want a blowout celebration. According to Vanity Fair, Eugenie and Brooksbank are having even more guests at the ceremony than Harry and Meghan did. A source told VF:

"It’s my understanding that Eugenie and Jack decided some time ago that they wanted to get married, and there was some talk about a wedding in 2017, but they had to wait for Harry to go first. The feeling among the Yorks is that she deserves her moment in the spotlight and a big royal wedding with all the frills."

Gotta give the people what they want. Much like her cousin Harry, Eugenie and Brooksbank have invited members of the public to the wedding, reportedly including George and Amal Clooney (in fact, Brooksbank works for Casamigos Tequila, owned by George) and one of Princess Eugenie's close friends, model Cara Delevingne. Who knows, maybe there will be plenty of tequila flowing in the English countryside, and maybe even cousin William will let loose.