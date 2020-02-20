The past few weeks in the UK has seen an onslaught of wind and rain. Storm Ciara died down only to be replaced by Storm Dennis, both bringing utter chaos along with them. Despite this, however London Fashion Week soldiered on, with attendees choosing to embrace the chilly temperatures with an assortment of chic outerwear pieces that stole photographers’ attention on the streets of the capital.

From Instagram bloggers to fashion editors, showgoers showed out in a range of oversized looks from puffer jackets to blazers, fitting in with the popular theme of masculine-style outerwear that we saw throughout womenswear this season. As well as this, trenches were another buzzed-about staple, seen in a variation of pastel colours along with more muted tones. Quintessentially British in style and heritage, trench coats were spotted layered over blazers to keep the cold at bay.

Bright colour blocking also made for a refreshing style statement, breaking up the grey surroundings of London in the rain, with padded coats seen sported in citrus colours rather than the usual navy blues. This LFW proved that outerwear doesn’t have to be just about practicality. It can be fashioned in just as exciting new ways as these eye-catching examples below. Prepare to be inspired!

Big & Bold Puffer Edward Berthelot/Getty Puffer jackets are known for being oversized, but this really takes it to the extreme! Designed to stand out, the bright red colour only elevates this look, making it difficult to miss from afar.

Sunshine Quilt Edward Berthelot/Getty Often considered no more than a practical style of outerwear, the classic quilted coat has been revitalised by this attendee with a burst of colour. A welcome appearance under London's grey skies.

Furry Frenzy Edward Berthelot/Getty Is it even winter if you don't bring out the furry coat? I don't think so. Take note from this retro-styled attendee, the larger the better – keep warm and snug as you step out this season.

Oversized Shearling Gilet Edward Berthelot/Getty Reminiscent of Fenty's oversized shearling coat released at the end of 2019, this piece proves that the fabric is back in a BIG way. Paired with a billowing dress, it's a perfect outfit for a windy day in London.

Printed Poncho Christian Vierig/Getty One of very few ponchos spotted at LFW 2020, this design exudes sleek style with bold elements of clashing colour. Another ideal piece for layering over an all-black outfit, as worn here, with black leather gloves to match.

Dress Coat Christian Vierig/Getty This is actually a pleated dress worn as an outer layer over a black polo and boots. Remixing clothing as outerwear is a great way to recycle outfits and bring a bit of DIY sustainability to fashion week.

Minimal Chic Christian Vierig/Getty Among a range of clashing colours and prints at LFW 2020, this sleek minimal ensemble is refreshing to see. Designed in a slouchy fit, this camel coat is divine and paired expertly with slouchy boots and showstopping accessories.