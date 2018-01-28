How Long Are The 2018 Grammys? It’s Going To Be A Lengthy, Performance-Filled Night

The 2018 Grammy Awards air on Sunday, January 28, and judging by the scheduled attendees and performers it's shaping up to be quite the show. But if you're planning on watching, then you might be wondering exactly how long the 2018 Grammys ceremony is expected to run? Well, the 60th Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled to be about three and a half hours long, but like so many award shows the Grammys have been known to occasionally run a little long, so the show might even come it closer to the four hour mark. That does seem a little intimidating, but when you think about the people who are going to be appearing on the Grammy stage, it certainly seems like the show is going to be an enjoyable one to watch.

One of the most anticipated performers at the 2018 Grammys is Cardi B, who will be performing "Finesse (Remix)" alongside Bruno Mars. But their duet absolutely isn't the only thing to look forward to, according to Us Weekly other scheduled performers include, Lady Gaga, Pink, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller, Kesha, Sam Smith, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, and U2.

Hosted by Late Late Show host James Corden, the 2018 Grammys will broadcast live from Madison Square Garden on CBS from 7:30 to 11 p.m. ET. It's going to air live coast-to-coast, so that means if you live on the west coast then the show will begin for you at 4:30 p.m. PT. Now, you won't need a television in order to watch the 2018 Grammy Awards. It will be available to steam on CBS.com, however, you'll need to be a member of their paid All Access program in order to stream the Grammys live through CBS.

With a total of eight nominations (including nominations for both Album of the Year and Song of the Year), JAY-Z is the most nominated artist at the 2018 Grammy Awards. He's already received 21 Grammys, and based on the number of nominations JAY-Z got this year it seems unlikely that he'll be leaving empty handed. JAY-Z is expected to attend the ceremony (although he is not scheduled to perform), and it's being reported that his wife Beyoncé will be there to support him. Sources told Us, that it's "safe to say she'll be attending with Jay on Sunday."

Following closely behind JAY-Z is Kendrick Lamar with seven Grammy nominations and Bruno Mars with six. JAY-Z, Mars, and Lamar were all nominated for Album of the Year, along with Lorde and Childish Gambino.

Besides the performers and nominees, a whole slew of celebrities are also scheduled to take the stage as presenters at the 2018 Grammy Awards. Including the likes of Eve, Tony Bennett, Dave Chappelle, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Anna Kendrick, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Shemar Moore, Trevor Noah, Sarah Silverman, Hailee Steinfeld, and Sting. Talk about a pretty epic list of presenters.

So, although it's going to be a lengthy show with it's three and a half hour runtime, based on the names of the nominees, presenters, and performers, it seems like the 2018 Grammy Awards will be an enjoyable awards ceremony to watch.

Oh, and if the award show on it's own isn't enough, you can also tune into the Facebook live stream of the red carpet starting at 3 p.m. ET. The show will be hosted by Quddus and radio personality Ted Stryker, and will feature both stars on the red carpet and behind-the-scenes footage. So, if you tune in to both the Facebook pre-show, then the full awards ceremony, you could be looking at eight hours of Grammys this Sunday!