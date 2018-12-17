During the last two years of Trump's presidency, he has developed a reputation among the media for bending the truth on some occasions, and flat-out lying in others. His repeated falsehoods have inspired any number of clap backs from politicians, world leaders, and news publications across the spectrum — but the question of how many Americans actually believe Trump's false claims isn't directly addressed as often. A new poll from The Washington Post sought to answer it, and the results speak volumes.

The Washington Post poll was conducted from Nov. 30 to Dec. 10, and was comprised of a "random sample" of 1,025 English and Spanish-speaking American citizens, with efforts made to diversify in terms of gender, age, race/ethnicity, and education. The Post noted this poll was defined by the following parameters:

The survey included 18 pairs of opposing statements — one true, one false — without identifying who made the statement. Eleven questions gauging belief in false claims by Trump were mixed among four false claims by Democrats, a true claim by Trump and two probing other factual statements.

The results could suggest a majority of citizens know when Trump's lying: fewer than three in 10 Americans believed the claims made by Trump that were featured in the poll. What's more, less than one in six Americans in a "pool of strong Trump approvers" believed that a majority of his claims were true.

