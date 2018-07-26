On Thursday, the Trump administration failed to meet the deadline for reunifying children and parents who were separated due to the "zero tolerance" immigration policy. As a result of the missed deadline, many people are wondering how many migrant families are still separated, and why the Trump administration hasn't been able to reunite all of the children with their parents. Unfortunately, the number of children still separated from their parents is staggering.

As of July 26, more than 700 parents are currently deemed not eligible, both for permanent and temporary reasons. According to TIME, many of those more than 700 parents have actually been deported. Approximately 431 detained children are reported to have parents who are currently outside of the United States.

Though the Trump administration missed the deadline, it's still unclear what the exact punishment will be for the government, or if there will be one at all. There's also no official plan for how the government will reunite children with parents who have been deported and are not easily located. Lastly, there's no official plan for what the government will do with the children whose parents have been deemed "ineligible" for reunification, and who don't have any other sponsors to take them in.

