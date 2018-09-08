If you prefer to keep it all natch at night, you're in good company. Just how many people sleep naked as the day they were born? I'm glad you asked. A new survey from Mattress Advisor found that 65 percent of millennials prefer to snooze in their birthday suits. While sleeping naked with your partner can increase the chances of midnight romance, that's not the number one reason people choose to the sleep in the buff.

According to the survey, 69 percent of people said sleeping naked is more comfortable, 58 percent said it's more relaxing, and 54 said they sleep better naked. If you're a troubled sleeper, it's worth ditching your PJs to see if this helps you slip off to dreamland faster and stay asleep longer. "It feels natural because it is natural and I enjoy it," Anna Swanson, a Washington, D.C., based public health researcher told USA TODAY in reference to her choice to sleep naked.

Of people who typically sleep naked, the survey reported that when they did sleep clothed 77 said they experienced diminished sleep quality. While sleeping naked might be comfortable AF, some naked sleepers reported incidents where they've had to leave their beds during an emergency sans clothes, which makes a good case for keeping a robe nearby so you don't have to wander the streets in the nude when they fire alarm goes off in the middle of the night.

For those who don't sleep naked, the survey reported that almost 69 percent sleep partially clothed and 31 percent sleep fully clothed — these are the people who have the fancy pajamas you usually only see in the movies. Personally, I sleep in men's boxer briefs and a tank top just in case I have to peace out in the middle of the night, which has happened to me at least half a dozen times in Los Angeles where the fire alarm always seems to be going off. And, as it turns out, emergencies were cited as the number one reason clothed sleepers don't take it all off at night.

However, if you don't mind running out for an emergency in the middle of the night without your clothes, and you want to spice up your sex life, the survey found that those who sleep naked with their partner have twice as much sex as those who sleep clothed. "It could be that easy access or the closeness of skin-to-skin contact helps release the feel-good hormone oxytocin, which helps reduce stress and improve bonding," the survey noted.

What's more, aside from increasing the bond with your partner, there are other benefits of oxytocin release. "It can also increase trust, generosity, bonding with peers, wound healing, act as a natural antidepressant, and decrease inflammation. It’s an incredible molecule, and it comes at the low cost of a snug," Mattress Advisor said in another article about the benefits of sleeping naked with your BAE.

Additionally, Forbes contributor Travis Bradberry claimed that sleeping in the buff can make you healthier and wealthier by building confidence, reducing stress, and improving sleep quality. While it's 100 percent acceptable to sleep naked, if you like to be nude all of the damn time it's a good idea to check with your housemates or your partner before lounging in the buff on the white sofa like Charlotte's husband Harry on Sex and the City. If you live alone, go ahead and live your best life by donning your birthday suit as often as you like. Because, you are a grown-ass woman, and no one can stop you.