It's time to conceal, bake, and brighten! The next product in the KKW Beauty assortment arrives on Thursday, March 22. Kim Kardashian's three-step routine of concealing, baking, and brightening will now be yours, courtesy of her KKW Beauty Concealer Kits. The kits arrive at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT via the KKW Beauty site, which is the brand's main sales platform.

The kits are $80 and boast a concealer, a baking powder, a brightening powder, and two dual-ended brushes. That's five pieces, which actually averages out to about $16 per component. Consider this, too. The brushes have two functional ends so it's like you are getting four brushes — and therefore seven pieces— in the kits. Just sayin'.

Arithmetic aside, you will also be able to replicate Kardashian's signature flawless canvas look, which is sorta priceless. So there's that.

The KKW Beauty Concealer Kits come in 16 shades. Upon the product reveal, the internet was understandably upset and criticized the range for not being inclusive enough. There are four light shades, four medium shades, four deep shades, and four dark shades that may require buildable coverage in order to be most effective. Perhaps the brand will listen to Twitter and expand the shade range even further by developing more tones sooner than later. Here's to hoping!

While the range is not 40 shades strong like Fenty Beauty, it's somewhat of an improvement over the brands whose past shade ranges numbered in the low single digits.

Here's the Instagram post confirming the price of the KKWB Concealer Kits. However, some of the products in the kits will be made available for sale on their own.

The individual, full coverage concealers will go on sale on Friday, March 23 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. So if you just want a concealer for spot touch ups, as opposed combining it with a baking and brightening routine, you can grab a tube on its own.

The translucent and velvety baking powders, which the brand also suggests for under-eye usage, will go on sale a la carte on Friday, March 23 as well. These are lightweight and will leave skin with a diffused, ultra pretty finish.

Since this is the debut of the KKW Beauty Concealer Kits, you can expect lots of traffic on the site. These kits should fly off the digital shelves, since that's what usually happens when Kardashian launches a brand new product.

If you are in the market for a new suite of concealers and skin products and love that KKW glow, you would be wise to study the swatches now and see what tone looks like it will work best for you.

That way, you can shop quickly and effectively when the products drop tomorrow. You don't want to waste time haggling over a shade when you are contending with other shoppers filling up their carts at the same time.

It's best to "know and go" when shopping the premiere of a KKWB product.

Here's a closer look at the fair shades. The texture looks so gloriously creamy.

The medium tones look just as deliciously thick and smooth.

The dark tones display a richness, as well.

Kardashian shared which shade is hers.

Here's how the product work in concert to C-B-B.

The soft, millennial pink packaging that defines the brand remains in full effect with the concealer kit components.

The offerings themselves do more than conceal, bake, and brighten. They hydrate, which is important since product looks more natural and is more effective when applied over smooth, well-moisturized skin. They also reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

Get ready to whip out your credit card tomorrow so you can be a part of the KKW Beauty #ConcealBakeBrighten Nation!