A popular congresswoman-elect is calling for changes to employee pay on Capitol Hill. Indeed, how much congressional staffers make is something Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to tackle immediately, as the future lawmaker noted that many staffers work multiple jobs just to make ends meet.

Congressional staff wages vary depending on the member of Congress for whom a staffer works. However, generally, staffers in lower level positions, like staff assistants, have a median salary of around $35,000, as USA Today reported. The paper also noted that, according to an analysis conducted by Legistorm, Democratic members of Congress pay their staff an average of $52,142, while Republican members pay staffers an average of $51,490.

These numbers reflect salaries well below those needed to live comfortably in the Washington, D.C. area, which is one of the most expensive metropolitan regions in the country. Indeed, last year the Washington Post reported that an individual should make around $80,000 to live comfortably in the D.C. area. Moreover, a living wage analysis from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that single adults need to make at least $35,000 before taxes just to cover expenses in the District.

Ocasio-Cortez condemned low congressional staff wages in a tweet on Monday, saying that it's "a disgrace" that staffers are struggling to afford to live in the nation's capital.

As the congresswoman-elect wrote:

This week I went to dive spot in DC for some late night food. I chatted up the staff. SEVERAL bartenders, managers, & servers *currently worked in Senate + House offices.* This is a disgrace. Congress of ALL places should raise MRAs so we can pay staff an actual DC living wage.

It is unjust for Congress to budget a living wage for ourselves, yet rely on unpaid interns & underpaid overworked staff just bc Republicans want to make a statement about “fiscal responsibility.” If that’s the case, they can cut down on staff to pay them well. Or raise the MRA.

