The Apple event on Tuesday revealed a series of exciting products and services people can expect of the tech behemoth in the coming months, including a new iPad, a number of original Apple TV shows, and the latest iPhone models to hit the market. The three new iPhone models are the 11, the 11 Pro, and the 11 Pro Max. They'll be available in the coming weeks — and the starting cost of the iPhone 11 models is lower than you might expect.

The iPhone 11 will actually be less expensive than most new iPhone models in the past, starting at $699. Comparatively, the iPhone XR had a starting price of $749 when it came out in 2018, per MacRumors. The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models are a slightly different story, though. The iPhone 11 Pro will start at $999, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max will start at $1099.

For those looking into payment plans after a trade-in, there are options for all three models for you to consider. The cost for the iPhone 11 with an iPhone 8 Plus trade-in will start at $399, or $17/month; the cost for an iPhone 11 Pro with an iPhone X trade-in will begin at $599, or $25/month; and the cost for an iPhone 11 Pro Max with an iPhone X trade-in will start from $699, or $29 per month.

You can preorder the new models as early as Friday, and they'll begin shipping on Sept. 20, per Apple.

Apple

When new iPhone models come out, that usually means the other models drop in price. Apple confirmed that this will be the case at least for the iPhone 8 and iPhone XR once the new models come out: the iPhone 8 will soon start at $449 and the iPhone XR will start at $599.

In addition to the cost of the new iPhone models, a great deal of other information about them was revealed at the Apple event. With all three iPhone 11 models, you'll be able to take advantage of both a wide lens and an "ultra-wide" lens, which will allow you to take two totally different photos from the same position, in terms of scope and depth. You'll also have the option to take slow-motion selfies, dubbed "slo-fies" at the Apple event.

Another cool aspect of the iPhone camera improvements is the introduction of night mode, for all three models. With night mode, you'll be able to take incredible photos in dark environments, like a low-lit living room or a restaurant with dim or low lighting.

Apple

As for the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models, they will come in two different sizes: 5.8 inches for the Pro and 6.5 inches for the Pro Max, respectively. They boast the "best machine learning platform in any smartphone," offer a whopping three camera lenses, and have an additional four to five hours of battery life compared to the iPhone Xs, according to Apple.

The third lens available on the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models is a telephoto camera, which combines with the wide and ultra-wide lenses to give what Apple has called a "pro" camera capability. At the end of the Apple event, Cook offered some closing words about the myriad products and services coming soon from Apple. He said,

Our mission at Apple has always been to design products that empower people and enrich peoples lives, to put technologies i your hands and see al the wonderful things you do with them ... I'd like to thank everyone at Apple for doing the best work of their lives in bringing these Apple products and services to market.

You can learn more about the new iPhone 11 models at Apple's site. Pre-order for the models starts on Sept. 13.