Fenty Beauty is up to something shimmery for summer. The products have been announced and the tutorials have been shown, but one thing has been missing — the price tag. Well, the price of Fenty Beauty's Beach, Please Collection is finally here, and it has the internet torn. The body highlighters and tools are slightly more expensive than the other products, which has some makeup lovers a tad bit let down.

Everything that Rihanna touches seems to turn to gold. First, it was the Trophy Wife Highlighter that looked exactly like powdered gold. Now there's the Beach, Please collection looking to outshine it. The brand created two Body Lava Body Luminizers, a Face & Kabuki Brush, and the Fairy Bomb Glittering Pom Pom — all of which pack a whole lot of shine.

Up until now, the price has been elusive. The brand showed the tutorials of Rihanna using the products and got fans excited to get their hands on the products on April 6. Now that the prices are here, peoples' feelings have changed a little bit.

According to the press release, the Body Lava Body Luminizers are $59 each, the Face & Kabuki Brush is $34, and the Fairy Bomb Glittering Pom Pom is $42.

If you're not familiar with Fenty Beauty, these prices are slightly higher than other products in the collection. For a comparison, the brand's foundation is $34 and the Match Stix Trio rings in at $54. The most expensive product in the line is the Limited Edition Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette, which is $59 — the same price as one of the new body highlighters.

Twitter is split on how they feel about the price of the products. While some people are willing to pay pretty much any price to get their hands on some Fenty, others aren't as exciting to see the price hike. This has been the most torn that people have ever been on the launch of a Fenty Beauty product.

The emojis really do say it all.

People were ready to run to the stores... until they weren't.

Other people are willing to shell out as much as it takes.

Of course, buying makeup is a personal decision. Here's a rundown of every single item, so you can decide for yourself what you will and won't be shopping on launch day.

Body Lava in Brown Sugar, $59

Courtesy Fenty Beauty Body Lava in Brown Sugar $59 , $Fenty Beauty This gel-based body luminizer is meant to give you the summer glow year-round. According to the press release, this is a "generously sized bottle." The product has a vanilla scent and this is the darker shade of the two.

2. Body Lava in Who Needs Clothes?, $59

Courtesy Fenty Beauty Body Lava in Who Needs Clothes? $59 , $Fenty Beauty This is the other half of the body luminizer pair. Everything from the price to the bottle is the same — except for the shade. This one has a slightly lighter shimmer than the first. You'll have to buy both of these separately though.

3. Face & Body Kabuki Brush, $34

Courtesy Fenty Beauty Face & Body Kabuki Brush $34 , $Fenty Beauty If you're not looking to get your fingers dirty applying the Body Lava, this is the brush for you. According to the press release, the "brush head was designed to follow your curves, diffusing both liquid and powder formulas with ease." So it sounds like you'll be able to use this tool for a lot more than just body bronzer.

4. Fairy Bomb Glittering Pom Pom, $42

Courtesy Fenty Beauty Fairy Bomb Glittering Pom Pom $42 , $Fenty Beauty This might not look like much, but it's jam-packed with glitter inside. You won't need a separate applicator for this. It's the product and tool all in one. The rose gold shade is called Rosé On Ice and is designed to work on all skin tones.

You'll have to decide for yourself, if you're going to buy the collection or not. If so, prepare yourself and your wallet for the launch on Apr. 6. You can shop on the Fenty beauty website, the Sephora website, or in Sephora stores in JC Penny's.