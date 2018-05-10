Rihanna is bringing sexy back on Friday, May 11. That's when her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which is less than $100, drops. Much like her Fenty Beauty brand, which includes a whopping 40 shades of foundation, the singer's intimates range will be inclusive and feature expanded sizing. There are 90 pieces across categories, from lingerie to accessories to sleepwear to robes to bras to handcuffs. That last one is not a typo, BTW!

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty range supports all sorts of saucy boudoir looks. So yeah, Rihanna is dosing lounge attire with straight fire.

Bras will have a size range of 32A to 44DD, while the lingerie, panties, and loungewear will be offered in sizes XS to 3XL.

There will be four capsule collections, according toVogue's exclusive report. The core is dubbed "On the Reg" and it will include bras in all shades of nude, t-shirt bras, panties, and everyday basics. There is a collection called "U Cute," which is lacy and girlish. The "Damn" line introduces itself properly — it's the sexy and edgy range, boosting garter belts and bodysuits. Lastly, the "Black Widow" range crackles with sexiness, featuring things like bodysuits without cups and open-back bikini bottoms.

So how much will this sexiness and these wearable-by-all undies set you back?

Not much, actually. Rihanna has made the products both accessible to all and affordable. The pieces are inclusive in terms of sizes and colors — since "nude" shades can mean very different things and hues to people of very different skin tones. But they are also wallet-friendly.

Here's the general price breakdown. The bras will run from $39 to $59, the prices of which aren't too much different from what you see lining the shelves and drawers at bra behemoth Victoria's Secret. The t-shirt bras are slightly less, costing $29 to $34. The casual undies are $14.50 to $29, which is certainly affordable.

There are pricier pieces, such as the corsets, rompers, and robes. Those receipts will run from $69 up to $99. The handcuffs we mentioned are priced at $18 to $29. You could conceivably deplete your bank account reserves with this range — but you will scoop up on many pieces while doing so.

If you want to revamp your intimates wardrobe, Rihanna is offering the tools with which to do so in the form of Savage x Fenty.

Rihanna wants this line to empower women and it has nothing to do with who sees them in these pieces. It's about how the wearers feel when they slip into Savage.

"Women should be wearing lingerie for their damn selves," the designer, who is also Puma's Creative Director, told Vogue. "I can only hope to encourage confidence and strength by showing lingerie in another light. You don't have to stick to one personality with lingerie; it's fun to play around. You can be cute and playful one week and a black widow next week. You can take risks with lingerie. I want people to wear Savage x Fenty and think, 'I'm a bad bitch.' I want women to own their beauty."

With all of these elements, there is no way Savage x Fenty won't slay all day and especially all night.

Another cool and rad AF element of Savage Beauty? There is a membership program where loyal shoppers will receive early access to shop new launches and limited edition pieces. It costs $50 a year to be a Savage! It's so worth it.

Rihanna continues to offer a master class in how to make an industry-disrupting and game-changing fashion and beauty brands.

You can totally rock some of the Savage underthings with your Fenty makeup products. Bedroom and bedtime have never been this beautiful and you won't go broke.