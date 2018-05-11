Mother's Day is arriving in a huge way for the Kardashian x Jenner family. Not only are Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian celebrating the holiday for the first time as new moms, but Kylie Cosmetics is dropping its Kris Jenner x Momager makeup collection. It's easily the brand's most playful collab to date — and not just because the family matriarch has hacked the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram and is having a grand time promoting her suite of wearable products.

The packaging feature signature Kris Jenner catch phrases and her likeness in graphic novel form. The products, which include an eyeshadow palette, a face palette, eight mini lippies in the Matte, Velvet, and Gloss formulas, and more, are customarily primo.

The shade names are goofy and downright hilarious. Most of them will make total sense to diehard fans who can quote dialogue from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. There's "I Raised You on Mac N' Cheese" and "You're Doing Amazing Sweetie." It's truly an adorable assortment of stuff with a lighthearted energy.

The Kylie Cosmetics x Kris Jenner Momager collection lands on Mother's Day — Sunday, May 13 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. You can shop for yourself or you can scoop up some products for your mom. It's truly an intergenerational collab between this famous mother and daughter duo.

Jenner has assumed control of the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram feed, which has temporarily been changed to "Kris Cosmetics" until her collection drops. She is making effective use of her digital power by sharing images and Insta stories of the swatches, the names, and more. It's likely that the Kylie Cosmetics Insta handle/name will be restored once the collection has landed.

Jenner also Insta storied the prices of the collection. There are no surprises — this collection falls in line with the brand's usual and expected prestige prices.

Here's the full pricing breakdown.

The "Give Me A Kiss" Creme Lipstick is $17. It's a pretty nude but it's worth every cent because of the bird-flipping packaging. It's oh-so-Kris.

The Momager Lip Kollection is $42. It hosts eight mini vials of matte liquid lipsticks, velvet liquid lippies, and glosses. The color spectrum is well-repped — including reds and pinks. The minis shake out to about $5.25 per tube. Their tiny and totable size allows you to experiment with your lip looks with minimal commitment. If you love a shade, you can wait and see if the brand will eventually offer it in a full-size version. Or you can wear it until the tube has not a drop of product left. You can test out the textures and swap out your lip shade daily. This set is such a great value.

The rosy Lip Liner is $12. Notice the packaging features Jenner's beloved black and white striped motif.

The Highlighter/Blush Palette clocks in at $48. There are four large pans of product. The shades can be mixed and layered to create a custom, Kardashian-like glow — even if you don't share their DNA. Those names, though! They are worth the price of admission.

The Eyeshadow Palette is $42 and will travel well. Use it every day for a month and never repeat a look. Since there 12 pans, they average $3.25 per shade. That's an awesome value.

You can purchase the entire Kris Jenner Momager bundle for $150. The cool thing about this bundle is that you can use all of the products together and not look too coordinated or overly matchy matchy. There's a lot of versatility within the entire range.

The Kris Jenner Momager makeup line is ace from a product and shade perspective. But watching Jenner entertain herself while promoting it and referencing herself in the products with her tongue tucked firmly in her well-contoured cheek certainly helps to sell it!