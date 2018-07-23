When it comes to the Trumps and the Obamas, comparing the two can sometimes feel inevitable. They are historically adjacent first couples with two very different reputations, and each pair garners plenty of attention in its own right. How Trump and Obama talk about their wives, too, has often been at the center of attention, whether because of a recent tweet or soundbite offered in an interview. Placing these blurbs side by side only proves to highlight just how unalike both pairs are.

By virtue of being older and working in reality television, Trump has been a celebrity longer than Obama. But while Obama gained national attention later in life, there is certainly no dearth of public comments on his and Michelle's relationship.

The Trumps, meanwhile, are a relatively new couple when compared to the Obamas, who have been married for a quarter of a century. (The Trumps have officially been married since 2005.) That being said, the very nature of the presidency requires that the two are constantly in the spotlight, and the Trumps frequently promote each other in the press. Many of Trump's public comments come from tweets — the president's specialty.

Both Obama and Trump speak fondly of their wives, though often in different ways — Obama praises Michelle as a reliable partner, and Trump frequently praises Melania as a thoughtful homemaker. As evidenced by how they frame their marriages, the two are very different people.

The Love Of Obama's Life Obama has often made clear that Michelle is not just his wife, but also his best friend.

An Incredible Hostess Trump has described Melania as a woman who is very talented at hosting other heads of state.

Obama & Michelle In love Obama suggested that he placed extra value on the city of Chicago because it is where he says he remembers falling in love with Michelle.

A Great First Lady When discussing Melania's medical procedures this spring, Trump described his wife as a "great first lady."

Obama: I'm A Better Man Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Speaking to Vogue in 2013, Obama said, "There's no doubt I'm a better man having spent time with Michelle. I would never say that Michelle's a better woman, but I will say she's a little more patient."

A Great Interview Subject Using his Twitter account, Trump frequently promotes Melania's public appearances.

Michelle "Upgraded" Obama Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images "Michelle’s like Beyoncé in that song, ‘Let me upgrade ya!’ She upgraded me," Obama said in an interview with Vogue.

An Excellent Decorator Trump often lauds Melania's ability to spruce up the White House.

Michelle Is Obama's "Rock" Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images Back in 2011, Obama told Oprah that Michelle was his "rock." "Obviously I couldn't have done anything that I've done without Michelle," he said. "You were asking earlier what keeps me sane, what keeps me balanced, what allows me to deal with the pressure. It is this young lady right here... Not only has she been a great first lady, she is just my rock. I count on her in so many ways every single day."

A Hard Working First Lady Trump has described his wife as supportive of his pivot to politics, and as a "hard working first lady."

Michelle Is "Incredible" Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images "Incredible speech by an incredible woman," Obama tweeted after Michelle deliver an address at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. "Couldn't be more proud & our country has been blessed to have her as FLOTUS. I love you, Michelle."

Melania's Incredible Demeanor Melania's demeanor and ability to deliver speeches have both been commended by her husband.