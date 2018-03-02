Whether or not horror flicks are your thing, Twitter is making sure this new Netflix film is an experience for the masses. How scary is Netflix's movie Veronica? Supposedly, it's so scary that fans can't even get through the entire thing. Since the Spanish original has become the talk of the town, more fans have been live-tweeting their reactions and people are split about how scary Veronica really is. The Twitter feed about the movie is an experience in and of itself, but people may have to watch to decide how creepy the movie is for themselves.

Veronica tells the story of a girl who uses an Ouija board in a séance at school and attempts contacting her dead father. The events take a dark turn when Veronica begins having demonic experiences and senses an evil force in her family's home, where she has to protect her younger siblings, according to The Sun. What makes the movie even more chilling is that Veronica is based on a true story about a girl in 1991 Madrid, according to Yahoo!. The movie premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and currently has a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Ouija board story is a common formula in the horror genre (seen in films like Ouija, Ouija: Origin of Evil, and The Ouija Experiment). But Yahoo! is among many outlets acknowledging that fans think Veronica is the "scariest of all time." There are certainly a number of viewers who have given reason to believe that's true.

Others, however, claim the internet may be overreacting to the film just a tad and are certain it's not that scary.

Given that the film has a perfectly fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes (which also has Twitter split), what are critics saying? Some are supporting the film's commitment to horror. "Regardless of whether or not you believe in spirits, you will believe Veronica," wrote Andrea G. Bermejo at Cinemania. "It brings horror to the known, to what is ours. And it's very scary." Others, like Norman Wilner at Now magazine, admit Veronica isn't a classic, but still appreciate it. "Veronica likely owes more to [Paco] Plaza wearing out his videotapes of A Nightmare On Elm Street, Prince Of Darkness, and Witchboard as a kid. Turns out imitation really is the sincerest form of flattery," Wilner wrote.

The movie may have familiar elements from others in the same genre, but is Veronica really based on a true story? According to The Sun, not only is it a true story, but the real-life events had a spooky and inexplicably fatal outcome. The Sun claims that in the early '90s, there was a police investigation of a young girl who mysteriously died in a hospital shortly after engaging with an Ouija board. The case was also reportedly never solved.

In another report in The Sun, the story is based on Estefania Gutierrez Lazaro, who used Ouija boards as a teen and first had a supernatural experience when attempting to contact a friend's deceased boyfriend at school. Lazaro reportedly suffered from seizures and hallucinations in the months that followed. While doctors didn't find anything physically wrong, she was reportedly found dead in her bedroom and her family continued experiencing supernatural horror until they moved.

True or not, the story itself is haunting. If fans can fearlessly brave modern horror flicks like Insidious (2010) and The Conjuring (2013), Veronica may be enjoyable for them (and heck, maybe even a walk in the park). But viewers have been warned. Once the movie is watched, there may be no turning back.

Good luck to those who watch. Definitely report back on Twitter ASAP.