Whenever you're dealing with the subject of vampires, it can be difficult to know what to expect. Will these creatures be insanely attractive like on The Vampire Diaries? Will they be good-natured like in Twilight? Or will they be some other beast entirely? Those are the questions many may have when considering whether or not to watch the new AMC series NOS4A2. Supernatural love triangles have no place in this twisted series, but just how scary is Nos4A2, exactly? Let's just say that this show isn't for the faint of heart.

Of course, how scary it is depends on your tolerance for horror, but the trailer alone is full of dark and ominous undertones that are sure to send chills down your spine. If that's just a taste of what this show has in store, then you may want to consider setting your DVR and watching these episodes while the sun is still out. (You know, during the time of day when vampires are least likely to jump out of your television screen and attack you.) However, it's not just the trailer that teases what terrors the series has up its sleeve. NOS4A2 has also been deemed "balls to the wall scary" by the master of horror himself, Stephen King.

Zach Dilgard/AMC

While appearing on a recent episode of Mick Garris' Post Mortem podcast, King shared that he's already seen some footage of NOS4A2 and was thoroughly impressed with what he saw. "I've seen some of the footage cut together and I'll tell you what, they're not playing games with that. That's balls to the wall scary," King said. And you know that if Stephen King thinks it's scary, it must be pretty terrifying (this is the man that dreamt up It and The Shining, after all).

Granted, it makes sense that King would be paying particularly close attention to (and praising) the new series, given that NOS4A2 is based on his son Joe Hill's novel of the same name. Apparently, good horror writing runs in the family! But to his credit, it's not just nepotism; the show does genuinely sound terrifying.

Zach Dilgard/AMC

In it, Zachary Quinto stars as Charlie Manx, a seductive immortal who feeds off the souls of children in order to survive. When done with them, he takes what remains of the children to a snowy, wooded place he calls Christmasland, a twisted Christmas village of Manx's own imagination where every day is Christmas and unhappiness is against the law. But while he may seem unstoppable, he could end up meeting his match in Vic McQueen, who has a supernatural ability to find things that are lost — including children. Will she be able to rescue Manx's victims without falling prey to him herself? You'll have to watch to find out — if you dare.

Suffice it to say, NOS4A2 sounds like a unique, compelling take on the vampire genre. You may just not want to watch it all alone. You know, just to be on the safe side.