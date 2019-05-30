Sherry Cola is an actress, comedian, and writer whose Instagram will make you literally LOL, but she's more than just jokes. Through her work, both onscreen and off, Cola is constantly fighting for more Asian representation in the industry and working to break Asian stereotypes. That's why Sherry Cola is included in this special edition of Bustle's Must Follow, in which we highlight the incredible Asian American and Pacific Islander voices you need to follow on Instagram and Twitter.

Briefly describe yourself, including how you identify and what you do.

Sherry Cola is a Shanghainese snack and she'll make you laugh for the rest of your life!

What do you hope people take away from following you/your work in the industry and on social media?

From my work, I hope people learn that the sky is the limit. I can go from doing stand-up bits about cheese to doing tear-jerking scenes about heartbreak. You can do it all.

From social media, I hope people see that I keep it real. I'm never afraid of looking silly. You have to be yourself — I've truly gotten this far by doing nothing else.

When did you first feel that you were a voice for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community?

I feel like I first made some impact when my Lil' Tasty videos went viral. She was an obnoxious hip-hop sweetheart and truly a breath of fresh air. Millions of people watched and were inspired by the boldness of an Asian girl who said the darnedest things.

Follow Sherry Cola on Instagram, @srrycola

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.