In a speech at a conference of city and county sheriffs in D.C. on Wednesday, Trump might have given a hint about how tall the border wall would be, if he gets his way. Per NBC News, the president confirmed that a border wall is "very, very on it's way," and that the wall will supposedly be harder to climb than Mt. Everest. He also repeated on more than one occasion during the speech that construction on the wall was already underway, though that still isn't the case, per NBC.

During the conference on Wednesday, Trump said,

As we review the new proposal from Congress, I can promise you this: I will never waver from my sacred duty to defend this nation and its people. It’s a wall that people aren’t going through very easy. You’d have to be in extremely good shape to get over this one. They would be able to climb Mt. Everest a lot easier, I think.

According to NBC, Trump also confirmed during his speech that he would find a way to build the wall no matter what amount of funding Congress gave to him, and that the wall is, somehow, already under construction. He said, "It’s happening as we speak. We’re building as we speak in the most desperately needed areas. And it’s a big wall. It’s a strong wall."

Associated Press on YouTube

There are very little details about the height or width of the planned wall, as of now. The most recent border security deal, which was agreed upon by members of both parties on Monday evening, does not agree to anything close to a steel or concrete wall.

Rather, it offers $1.375 billion for 55 miles in fencing along the border with Mexico, per The New York Times. The deal does not mention how high the fencing would be, but it's hard to imagine a fence harder to climb than Mt. Everest.

If Trump doesn't agree to the new deal, the government will return to a partial shutdown mode on Friday. To reporters on Wednesday, POTUS recognized the looming deadline and confirmed to reporters that he didn't "want to see a shutdown," per The New York Times. Trump added that "a shutdown would be a terrible thing," then he also alluded to other plans he appears to have for border wall funding, should he sign this deal. Via the publication, Trump said he had "options most people don't understand," when it comes to finding funding for the wall.

More to come...