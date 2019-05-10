As Game of Thrones hurtles toward its series finale, fans are obsessively poring over every clue of the past eight seasons to determine who will take the Iron Throne — or, indeed, whether where will be an Iron Throne left to take. For a show that has been accused, especially in recent episodes, of jumping the shark, the neatly laid out prophecies we've been closely following since the beginning have unraveled into outcomes no one saw coming. So, to fight mystic fire with fire, Bustle spoke to tarot card experts, who read each Game of Thrones character to help us gain some insight into the show's ending and each main character's fate

In the world of the show, prophecies are tricky things; characters frequently wind up self-fulfilling the very fates they were desperately hoping to avoid, while other visions are so opaque, it's impossible to make any sense of them at all. Tarot readings don't exactly predict the future, but they do offer metaphorical insight into a question posed of the deck. Tarot hinges on accessing intuition, which makes it a perfect alternative to trying to intellectualize the show's prophecies. So Bustle asked tarot readers to perform a one card pull for each remaining player in the game of thrones to see what was in store for them. Here's what they had to say.

Daenerys Targaryen Helen Sloan/HBO Tarot reader and spiritual advisor Sarah Potter pulled the Ten of Coins for Danaerys Targaryen, which has some pretty spot-on implications. Potter explains: The Ten of Coins is the family card and of course I pulled this one for the Mother of Dragons. Daenerys has certainly been put through the ringer as she creates her own idea of family while believing she is the sole remaining Targaryen. Everything seemed to be growing more stable until she realizes her boyfriend is her nephew! That is super awkward. It should be a relief to find another family member, but not when his presence could impede her path to the Iron Throne. This realm seems to be OK with incest, though, so maybe this revelation is not enough to spurn a breakup. The Ten of Coins also makes me think that the Mother of Dragons might not be barren after all. According to the cards, I would not be surprised if Daenerys becomes pregnant before the season ends.

Jon Snow Helen Sloan/HBO Potter pulled the King of Swords for Jon Snow, which, as the name of the card would suggest, means he has a good shot at the Iron Throne. She says: According to the cards, he could be an excellent choice to take the Iron Throne, due to his ability to remain fair and objective while being direct and truthful. These are all characteristics of the King of Swords, who rules with his head and not his heart, which allows his mental strength and clarity to guide him. Jon Snow's kingdom would flourish due to rules and structure. Even if he doesn't truly desire to be king (which is so King of Swords, by the way), the cards are saying that he could be the next one to take the throne.

Sansa Stark Helen Sloan/HBO Alessandra Calderín, healer, teacher, and founder of Boneseed, is known for her sexuality and pop culture focused tarot practice. She pulled the King of Wands for Sansa, a "fierce, fiery trailblazer" who obviously has some things in common with the Lady of Winterfell. Explains Calderín: I think she’s the secret key to victory. She is the cleverest person in Westeros and sees patterns and threads that others can’t. She knows her limits. She definitely has a trick up her sleeve à la the Knights of Vale. I read a fan theory about her making an alliance with the Iron Bank and turning the Golden Company against Cersei as a parallel to the Gold Cloaks turning during Robert’s rebellion, which would be so dope. Even if that doesn’t happen, Sansa’s arc will end in some sort of victory. There may not be a happy ending for anyone, but Sansa will make sh*t work with what’s left in the end. The ideal situation would be her ruling the North with the seven kingdoms broken into autonomous principalities who have representatives in a common legislature, like the EU or something. Worst case scenario, she goes out in a blaze of glory like the fiery King of Wands might — but I highly doubt it.

Arya Stark Helen Sloan/HBO Potter pulled The Magician for Arya Stark, explaining that in the tarot, The Magician is the ultimate manifestor. Sound familiar? Potter continues: No one on Games of Thrones is more emblematic of this potent archetype than Arya Stark. The Magician has every resource within herself to manifest all of her desires and create her own reality. Arya was displeased with the expectations of being a young noble woman, so she took matters into her own hands to change her fate and become a fierce warrior. (Hello, she single handedly defeated the Night King, effectively stopping the end of humanity — that is some major Magician power right there!) Arya is young and constantly underestimated by everyone, yet she continues to own her power, persevere, and blow everyone away with her strength and fighting abilities. She will continue to brandish this power as the season comes to a close.

Bran Stark Helen Sloan/HBO When Bran's character came up, Potter pulled the Seven of Staffs, explaining: It's time for Bran to reconnect to his roots and live as both Bran and the Three Eyed Raven. The Seven of Staffs reminds me of who we are and all of the accomplishments, trials and tribulations we have endured to get to where we are now. He might face one more challenge before the end of the season where he must persevere — and he will, because he has endured and survived so much already.

Cersei Lannister Helen Sloan/HBO Sarah Lyons, tarot reader, witch, and author of the forthcoming Revolutionary Witchcraft: A Guide to Magical Activism, pulled the Two of Wands reversed for Cersei, but the Queen of Swords also fell out of her deck as she was shuffling, which Lyons deemed "significant." She tells Bustle: The Two of Wands depicts a ruler looking over the battlements of their castle — not just at their kingdom, but the whole world which they have in the palm of their hand. This certainly speaks to Cersei's position right now. She is often depicted in the show in this exact pose: safe and secure behind the walls of Kings Landing, looking out over the city, plotting world domination. This card speaks of compromise; the figure could have safety, or the world, and they are desperately trying to find a way to have both. The reversal of this card, to me, says that Cersei should have compromised with Daenerys. The walls that once kept her safe won't keep her safe for long. The Queen of Swords, the card that fell out as I was shuffling, is 100 percent a Cersei figure. She sits on a throne, brandishing a sword, and daring her enemies to challenge her. Swords speak to strength of mind in tarot, so Cersei's cunning and intelligence might keep her alive, and ensure she actually wins the coming battle. But looking back at the Two of Wands reversed, even if she lives and remains queen, she'll be ruler over a kingdom of ashes.

Jaime Lannister Helen Sloan/HBO Calderín pulled The Hierophant for Jaime Lannister, explaining that "he has a reckoning coming his way." Says Calderín: Some people think Jamie is headed to King’s Landing to save Cersei; other, very hopeful Braime 'shippers think it’s to kill her. Jamie is coming to terms with who he truly is and his actions will reflect that — as will the consequences of those actions. Jaime has one of the best character arcs on the show (after Sansa, in my opinion), and we're waiting on the pay off. Has he evolved, or will he stay stuck, reverted, caught inside the lion’s den that has kept him chained to violence and victory at all costs?

Tyrion Lannister Helen Sloan/HBO Potter pulled the Page of Staffs for Tyrion. Here's her interpretation for his character: The Page of Staffs is a card that provides spark of inspiration, so I expect Tyrion to come up with a creative strategy for the upcoming battle for the throne. He's going to think outside of the box and advise to do the unexpected, which could totally work in his side's favor.