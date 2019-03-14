A new report by The Wall Street Journal reveals how the college admissions scandal supposedly began — and the story is pretty wild. According to the publication, a financial executive named Morrie Tobin offered up information to federal authorities about an alleged bribery scheme with a Yale coach; he reportedly did this as a way to gain leniency for a securities fraud case investigation he was involved in. Tobin has not been charged in the admissions scandal, per the publication.

According to his profile on Bloomberg, Tobin has most recently worked as the Executive Vice-President of Corporate Development at Segami Images, Inc; he's also a Yale alum, per his bio. Bustle has reached out to Segami Images for comment from Tobin.

As for the Yale coach in question, former soccer coach Rudy Meredith, he has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, honest services wire fraud, and honest services wire fraud, according to NBC Connecticut. The Wall Street Journal further reports that Meredith has since pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud. As for Tobin, the publication notes that he has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and one count of securities fraud. He will be sentenced in June.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Meredith and Tobin met in a hotel room in an apparent sting operation in April 2018, where Meredith allegedly told Tobin he would add Tobin's daughter to his "roster" of recruits in exchange for $450,000.

CBS This Morning on YouTube

More to come...