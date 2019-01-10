Eighteen days into the government shutdown, many federal agencies are still entirely shut down, and others are still working at a partial level. There are some aspects of the shutdown that directly affect the civilian population more than others, and the safety of what people are eating is one of them. For those who are wondering how the government shutdown is affecting the FDA, you might be concerned to know that the volume of food inspections has decreased dramatically in the last few weeks.

According to NBC News, the Food and Drug Administration has halted most food safety inspections during the shutdown. FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb explained to the outlet that the department plans to resume some of these inspections, but to do so the agency will have to force some of its furloughed workers to return to work without receiving pay.

To the news station, he said, “There’s no question of whether it’s business as usual at [the] FDA. It’s not business as usual, and we are not doing all the things we would do under normal circumstances. There are important things we are not doing.”

In a Twitter thread, Gottlieb explained in detail what the FDA was and was not doing during the government shutdown. For example, foreign food inspections are still taking place, but FDA inspectors currently don't have the resources to look into several high-risk areas on the domestic level.

Per NBC, Gottlieb also noted another issue with the FDA being shut down for so long: most of its workers are earning an average of $37,000 or less for their annual salary, and therefore may be living paycheck to paycheck.

More to come ...