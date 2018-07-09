Every aspect of July's cosmic chaos is vibrating with intense emotional energy, and the July 12 new moon in Cancer is no exception. How the July 2018 new moon will affect your zodiac sign largely depends on how flexible you are. Signs that have a hard time going with the flow will have a tough time. The new moon is also a partial solar eclipse that "is influenced by a powerful opposition to minor planet Pluto," Astrology King noted on its website.

"This indicates some sort of crisis with your self-esteem, a relationship, or an event. An equally intense fixed star brings the potential for neurotic distress triggered by a deeply buried subconscious fear of disaster." Seriously, if you have the option of just sleeping through July altogether, that might be your best bet. If four planetary retrogrades — Pluto, Neptune, Saturn, and Mars — during the new moon solar eclipse weren't bad enough, the new moon is in the fixed-star Castor, which could increase your chances of misfortune.

Additionally, your self esteem could take a hit as a result of the solar eclipse. "Even though you may experience a bruised ego from the solar eclipse, there is also great potential for positives if you are open to change," Astrology King revealed. "Change may be forced upon you, or better still, you may instigate it and this solar eclipse will be less disruptive." While the July 2018 new moon will affect every sign, you actually have the power to determine whether your experience will be positive or negative.

1 Aries Giphy Aries, if you've been feeling stuck or bored lately, the July 2018 new moon and partial solar eclipse begins a two-year cycle in which you could see your home, career, and family changing in unexpected ways, according to the Astro Twins. "Whatever happens, get ready for some plot twists in both your personal and professional lives, Aries. This singular Cancer eclipse of 2018 is a preview of changes that will really take off in 2019."

2 Taurus Giphy For stalled Taurus-born people, the July 2018 new moon is going to open up communication channels so you can take advantage of new opportunities, Cafe Astrology reported. "Your mind is curious, excited, and hungry, and opportunities to feed it are likely to pop up when you need them most." While you usually like to spend a lot of time hemming and hawing to make 100-percent sure you're making the right decision, the new moon will help you let your instincts guide the way. Remember, sometimes control is counter productive.

3 Gemini Giphy Gemini, if you're so broke you've been considering selling fruit at intersections to make some extra cash, the July 2018 new moon is going to turn things around. While things might not happen right away, work you do around the new moon could have a nice return by the end of the year if you can exercise a little more patience. "Is it time for a new source of income, a different working style or some affirming habits? Solar eclipses mark bold beginnings and can set us on a whole new (and unexpected) path," the Astro Twins explained. "Efforts you undertake now could really pay off in the coming six months."

4 Cancer Giphy It's not often you get a do over in life. However, because the new moon is in your sign Cancer, you're going to get an opportunity to wipe the slate clean. Whether it be a work gaffe, relationship faux pas, of fractured friendship, if there's something you'd like to fix, the July 2018 new moon is the time to do it. If you just want to leave everything behind and start over instead, you can. "Something new begins, and it can feel much like a new chapter in your life story," Cafe Astrology noted. "You are ready to kick bad habits, start fresh, and present a more self-assured 'you' to the world." The bottom line? It's time for crabs to find a bigger shell.

5 Leo Giphy Leo, it can be hard when things feel out of control. However, during the July 2018 new moon you're going to have to surrender to win. This new moon could mark the end of something significant in your life. While it might be painful, it's actually happening to make room for something new. Trying to fight this transition will only make things more difficult. "When you stop trying to force a situation, a real 'divine intervention' can occur," the Astro Twins revealed. "This eclipse will oppose power-tripping Pluto in your micromanaging sixth house, so don't be surprised if your inner control freak makes a showing."

6 Virgo Giphy While the July 2018 new moon will bring you a burst of energy Virgo, you could also have conflicting feelings about a person, project, or social situation, which could leave you feeling guilty and confused. It might sound dark and twisty, but the underlying message is that you need to reevaluate your commitments and ask for assistance where you need it. "Some of you may have been pursuing a project on your own, and this month, you may realize that you'd benefit most either by giving up a current project or goal, or accepting that you'd be better off enlisting help," Cafe Astrology advised. "The change is likely to be an empowering one, even if there is some resistance at first."

7 Libra Giphy Libra, if it feels like you've done nothing but work your butt of this year, and you're still waiting to see the fruits of your labor, the energy of the July 2018 new moon and partial solar eclipse is going to deliver in a big way. "Solar eclipses mark bold beginnings and can set us on a whole new (and unexpected) path," the Astro Twins explained. "You could be tapped for a high-profile position or receive a surprise job offer. If you've been searching for your true calling, you could have quite an epiphany today."

8 Scorpio Giphy Scorpio, your mysterious aura draws people into your orbit. However, you often release them without taking the opportunity to develop relationships. The energy of July 2018 new moon will encourage you to branch out, drop your mask, and actually make some new friends. "Move out and about, particularly on mental levels, but also through new experiences, people, and places," Cafe Astrology suggested. "Jupiter's direct motion just two days earlier reinforces your confidence to do so. Friendships are in particularly good fortune this month, with opportunities to enjoy yourself more plentiful than usual."

9 Sagittarius Giphy It's all happening Sagittarius, but you could miss myriad opportunities brought about by the July 2018 new moon if you don't get out of your own way. "The sun will make its annual opposition to power-tripping Pluto in Capricorn and your second house of money, daily routines, and self-worth," the Astro Twins revealed. "You could catch a startling glimpse of how YOU push away prosperity because of some deeply rooted insecurities and fears." If you take a beat and look around, you'll see that the universe is ready to support you if you let it.

10 Capricorn Giphy Capricorn, the July 2018 new moon and partial solar eclipse are going to shake things up in every area of your life in the best way possible. You might discover that what you've been looking for has been right in front of you all along, or you might decide that you want to wipe your slate clean. Either way, you have the chance to focus on what really matters most to you. Make sure you're clear about what that is. "Sorting out problems and enjoying special moments with people in your life are satisfying activities in their own right, but can positively impact many different life departments as well," Cafe Astrology noted.

11 Aquarius Giphy Aquarius, if you've been ignoring your own needs, the July 2018 new moon is a reminder that you're due for some much needed self care. It's time to stop burning the candle at both ends and to start bringing some balance to you professional and private life. "This can be about reorganizing your life, eating and exercising better, managing your time more productively, and working on the details of work, projects, and plans," Cafe Astrology revealed. The biggest take away from the July 2018 new moon and partial solar eclipse is that you need to learn to listen to your intuition because your first instinct is usually right.