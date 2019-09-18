September's intense full moon has come and gone, and now we can look forward to another lunar cycle that will affect us all: the September new moon, rising in Libra, which will happen on Sept. 28. A new moon generally brings about the desire to get a fresh start on your goals and to leave the past behind. But, of course, the new moon affects each zodiac sign differently, when it comes to life in general and when it comes to work. So, how will the September new moon affect each zodiac sign at work?

The phases of the moon can have an effect on every part of your life, including your career. This new moon, falling in Libra, may bring about a sense of harmony and balance, since Libra is a sign that is all about balance. An Air sign ruled by the planet Venus, Libra is all about relationships, love, and a passion for beautiful, extravagant things. Libras are fascinated by symmetry, they do what they can to avoid any kind of conflict, and they love the finer things in life. Combine that with the new moon energy, which is going to inspire you to put into action all of the thoughts and goals you've had this past month, and you've got some interesting vibes going on that can definitely impact you at work.

Bustle spoke to astrologer Lisa Stardust to get the lowdown on the September new moon. "Libra is a cardinal sign that likes to initiate and start projects," she tells Bustle. "This Libra new moon will encourage us to elevate our status, if we push through the obstacles thrown our way."

Here's a look at how the season will affect everyone individually:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries, you might want to move forward, but you shouldn't be making any decisions without being totally sure about waht you're doing. Stardust says, "Check all contracts before signing them. You may give up more than you choose to professionally."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle For you, Taurus, this new moon is going to be all about teamwork. Stardust says, "A coworker will help inspire you now. Try to work together cooperatively." You don't need to do everything solo, and this moon is a reminder of that.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle This new moon is going to leave you feeling creative and ready to put your ideas into action. "A new artistic project will elevate your professional status," says Stardust. "Create and evolve now."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Watch out, Cancer: someone at work may be trying to steal your shine. Stardust says, "Keep your ideas private! A pesky officemate may steal your visions." Don't share your thoughts with anyone you don't totally trust.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Leo, you might be feeling a little discouraged about work, but don't worry: things are going to be looking up soon. Stardust says, "You may feel that projects are all talk and no action. Ask your boss about steps to make them a reality." You just need to speak up and things could change for the better. Go

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle Good news, Virgo! "You’re finally receiving financial recognition for your work — enjoy it!" says Stardust. This is a time to celebrate your achievements and everything you've been working hard for.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle With the new moon in Libra, work couldn't be better for you right now. Stardust says, "You’re at the top of your game and success is now yours. Go for the gold!"

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle This new moon is a good reminder that you need a break sometimes. "You’re lusting for a day off from the rat race," says Stardust. "Taking a personal day may be good for your mental state."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius, you should be taking advantage of the new moon energy so that you can get ahead at work. Stardust says, "This is your time to network and create new goals. Update your LinkedIn account to make new connections."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle You might find some unexpected pressure on your shoulders, Capricorn, but you can handle it. Stardust says, "The professional limelight now falls on you. You’re able to use your status to do good."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius, you may have recently found that your head is in the clouds at work, but this new moon is a reminder to change that. Stardust says, "Quit daydreaming at work and use your fantasies to inspire your creative visions."