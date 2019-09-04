I love nothing more than a good property show. I watch Location, Location, Location with baited breath to see who's upsizing or downsizing, who's heading to the country or searching for a home in the city. It really is high quality entertainment. But if you've ever wanted to take things a step further than simply watching, here's how to apply for Location, Location, Location.

If you aren't familiar with the show, and you should be, it's likely that you've at least flicked past it when wondering what to watch. So to refresh your memory — Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer help people find their dream properties in their perfect locations. But the dynamic duo might just be looking for you. According to a call-out from the show's production company IWC Media, Banijay Group, "property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer are looking for house hunters who need their unique brand of expertise and guidance. You may be upsizing or downsizing, buying your first house or hoping to find your ideal forever home. You may feel your budget is holding up your search, or you may just want to buy soon and need advice on navigating the property market." Quite frankly, could there be a better way to find a new property? I think not.

To apply for the show, you have to fill out a few questions and upload a video. So essentially an audition tape, but all in the name of quality British television, am I right? In your profile on the application form you'll have to list where your top location would be and the locations that you will not consider. You also have to upload a photo of yourself and you can also add a family photo as an optional extra. That might seem a little weird but if it's going to give you a better chance of getting on the show, I would send a full family photo and maybe include grandparents and pets for good measure.

The show went into its 32nd series for Channel 4 in April this year and the upcoming run will be its 33rd, which is a pretty amazing feat. It's been on our screens since 2000 so you'll definitely be in good hands if you're looking to find a new a home.

Seeing as the show has been on for so long its understandable that Allsopp and Spencer would've be quite close. There has been a lot of speculation as to whether or not these two are an actual couple with The Sun reporting that they have "sizzling chemistry on screen." But if you were rooting for the two of them, I have bad news — it's not to be. Back in 2013 Allsopp told Radio Times, "it’s a very hard to explain relationship. People often say, ‘You’ve had late nights in hotels [with Phil], something must have happened,’ but we just haven’t. It would be like snogging your brother." So you better start filling in the form and digging out those family photos if you fancy being on Location, Location, Location.

Location, Location, Location airs 8 p.m. Wednesdays on Channel 4.