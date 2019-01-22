For some of us, side projects are easily chosen: they're what we've always wanted to do, usually something artistic that doesn't pay particularly well. However, whether you've dreamed of doing something your entire life or have just had an Amazing Idea, the path of the side hustle very rarely runs smooth.

Marketing expert Dorie Clark wrote for Harvard Business Review that your great start-up idea might not actually be all that. "Don’t fall in love with your first idea," she says, particularly if you don't have a clear idea of what you want it to do or the audience it's meant to be for. (Just 'make me lots of money' is not a clear mission picture.) "Don’t just come up with a clever notion; make sure people actually want it before you spend a lot of money developing it," she wrote — and that can take more than one try.

The fluidity of the side hustle is both a negative and a positive. While that fantastic idea you had in grad school might not pan out, new opportunities can also crop up unexpectedly. (I got into lyric writing out of pure chance.) Embrace the fact that your side hustle might not end up going the way you expect.