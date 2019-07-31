Bustle

How To Buy GlossiWEAR In The UK, Because This Is The Coolest Beauty Merch You Could Own

By Rebecca Fearn

If you're into beauty, chances are you're into Glossier. And if you're into Glossier, chances are you own a Glossier sweater. The super-soft, fleecy grey sweatshirt proudly emblazoned with the Glossier logo is a bestseller for the brand, so it only makes sense that they've now extended their merch line with more covetable goods. GlossiWEAR is in the process of launching, with some items already available, and others coming soon. Here's everything you need to know, including how to buy GlossiWEAR in the UK.

Glossier unsurprisingly announced the launch of GlossiWEAR on their Instagram page in mid July. Alongside a photo of a woman wearing a new pink Glossier hoodie, the brand wrote:

"Limited edition GlossiWEAR coming Wednesday July 17th! Made just for you 😀👋 Sign up @ Glossier.com/glossiwear to be first to know when it’s here."

Since, a number of the items have launched, including a duffel bag, pool sliders, and varying hair accessories. However as with many Glossier limited edition goods, some of the initial drops have sold out already... sob.

The good news is that a second round of merch is on its way very soon, so I thought as a public service I should share when exactly these new bits would be available to shop. From the individual product pages, it appears that 6 September 2019 is the big day, and you can sign up for updates via each page. Each piece of merch will be available to buy online at Glossier.com/glossiwear.

Some of the intial releases are also still available, so I've laid out everything clearly below to help you choose your ultimate GlossiWEAR pick from the current options to the upcoming releases (mine's the pink hoodie). Happy shopping!

Already available:

Duffel Bag
£19
|
Glossier
Unfortunately this super bright, cute duffel bag is currently sold out, but as the page is still up on Glossier's website, I'm praying it will be coming back into stock soon. Perfect for the gym or for weekends away, everyone needs a Glossier duffel.
Slide Sandals
£19
|
Glossier
A pair of pool sliders with Glossier branding? I am SOLD. Ideal for the beach or on your holiday, as well as indoor swimming here in the UK.
Claw Clip
£8
|
Glossier
Another sadly out of stock product (*prays for a re-stock*) this cute claw clip comes in plain pink and this incredible marbled version.
Marble Comb
£9
|
Glossier
You probably never knew you needed a marble hair comb until you stumbled across this one, right? It can be worn in the hair as an accessory, too.
Hair Clips
£11
|
Glossier
Another sadly OOS member of the GlossiWEAR family, these are designed to hold the hair without leaving it with any indentation marks from the teeth.

Coming soon:

Long Sleeve Shirt
£20
|
Glossier
Launching 6 September, this baby blue unisex tee is made from 100% cotton and comes in sizes S, M, L, XL, XXL and XXXL. It features Glossier's three-eyed smiley emoji motif across the sleeves, back and front.
Hoodie
£42
|
Glossier
Completely soft and fleecy — and not half bad to look at either (this is going right to the top of my wish list) — the new Glossier hoodie comes in sizes XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL, and XXXL.
Baseball Cap
£24
|
Glossier
The perfect UV protecting hat for the summer, and on-the-way-to-the-gym cover come winter, this is a year round must have.