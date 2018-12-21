Huda Kattan has conquered the world of makeup and fragrance, so it was only a matter of time before she got stuck into skincare. Wishful, Kattan's third brand alongside Huda Beauty and Kayali, was launched on Feb. 4 with an exfoliating face scrub, but can you buy the Huda skincare products in the UK and, if so, where?

The Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub is Huda’s debut product, and I can confirm that is will launch online at shophudabeauty.com on Jan. 5, before rolling out to other Huda retailers in the UK on Jan. 18. The product will cost £34.

The Yo Glow comes packaged in a mellow yellow flexible tube, with a cool screw top lid, which it balances on. The branding is in holographic silver, and the tube itself doesn’t contain ingredients or instructions; that’s all kept on the cardboard box it comes in.

The product itself is described by the brand as a “gentle yet powerful exfoliating scrub infused with a combination of pineapple and papaya enzymes, and BHAs and AHAs that leave the skin with a head-turning, wow-worthy glow.” I’ll be honest; when I first heard her introductory product was going to be a scrub, I was a little concerned. Have celebrity skincare creators not learnt from Kylie Jenner’s Walnut Scrub debacle?

However, after trying the scrub for myself, I was pleasantly surprised. It does not have a gritty texture at all, and isn’t thick. Instead, it’s lightweight and milky, and doesn’t pull at skin at all.

Yo Glow contains a combination of fruit extracts, acids, and soft exfoliants. It’s designed to buff away dead skin cells in a gentle way, and to unveil radiance and glow. The scrub has been created with a ‘skin first’ approach, with Huda recognising that great makeup application actually begins with smooth skin.

“True beauty begins with the skin, which is why I wanted to launch my skincare line, Wishful, with Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub, a skin-changing exfoliator with glowing results,” she explained.

The product is designed to be used twice a week as your weekly exfoliant, and was created through top technology in skincare haven South Korea.

I really enjoyed using the product, and can see it being a go-to for me for a deep exfoliation. My only qualm with it was the scent; while many products these days have a scent-free approach for sensitive complexions, this one has quite a strong fruity fragrance. I actually don’t mind it too much, but can predict it may cause issues for others who prefer to keep things non-perfumed.