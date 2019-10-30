If you, like me, have been slightly obsessed by the YouTube series that has followed Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson's journey to create a make up range together (and the transparency behind everything from costings to the packaging process), then I'm guessing you have some questions. For us Brits, the most important one is: how can you buy Jeffree Star x Shane Dawson Conspiracy Palette in the UK?

The good news is that (as many of you will know) Jeffree Star Cosmetics does now have a UK stockist in the form of Beauty Bay. Beauty Bay carries a wide range of his palettes, liquid lipsticks and brushes, and is listed on Jeffree's official website as the UK stockist. And luckily for us, the UK retailer has a landing page for the collection, and has announced it will be officially stocking it. You can sign up for updates to be alerted when the collection goes live.

If for some reason you can't get the palette from Beauty Bay (it is likely to sell out), Jeffree Star's official cosmetics website does ship internationally, so you can get it delivered to the UK. As with many U.S. brands however, it'll most likely cost ya. But when you see the collection, you'll no doubt think it's worth the money.

The Conspiracy collection was officially revealed last night on Shane Dawson's YouTube, in the final episode of his 'The Beautiful World Of Jeffree Star' 2019 series. Viewers had been waiting for weeks to see the final designs and shade line up, having had sneak previews of both throughout the last five videos in the series.

shane on YouTube

The star of the show is of course the main Conspiracy palette, which boasts 18 matte and shimmer shades, in all sorts of colours, from neutrals to deep forest green shimmers, and even a super bright neon yellow. The secondary mini conspiracy palette features nine shades, and has neutral and blue colour schemes.

The palettes are set to launch on Nov. 1, 2019, and will go live at 10 a.m. PST — that's 5 p.m. in the UK, due to the current time difference being slightly different than usual.

By the sound of things in Shane's last YouTube video, the collection has the potential to sell out in under an hour, so it's worth being at your computer the minute it drops if you want to get your hands on one or both of the palettes. Fans of the series and of both YouTubers have been going wild for this range, so there's no doubt things could get a little crazy when trying to order. Good luck!