While you've gotten through one major holiday while in quarantine, another one approaches: Father's Day. For those of you who may not live with dad and can't see him this year due to stay-at-home orders, Father's Day may be a little more difficult to celebrate this year. But where there's a Zoom account, there's a way! Even if you can't see dad in person this year, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Father's Day on Zoom and still make your old man feel special on his day.

Keep in mind that for this plan to go without a hitch, you have to make sure your dad knows the drill for when it's time to hop on a call. Whether this means you scheduling a Zoom meeting or walking him through the app download, it's important you help him set up for a call so that you don't have to waste any time on Father's Day.

It can also be a sweet gesture to order your dad his favorite meal or have a gift delivered to him on the holiday. Anything you do to make him feel extra loved on this holiday will go a long way.

Once you have all the logistics figured out, all it takes is a creative idea to make the holiday one to remember.

1. Have A Movie Night EmirMemedovski/E+/Getty Images Watching a movie with your old man is a great way to spend a holiday celebrating him. Because you can share your screen on Zoom, you can watch a movie with your dad at the exact same time even when you're in two different places. Even better, watch some classics that really feature dads like Pursuit of Happyness, The Lion King, or even Mamma Mia!

2. Invite The Whole Family If your dad is being kept from all his loved ones this Father's Day, arrange a Zoom call that your entire family can hop on to. Whether it's a surprise or your dad expects it, he's sure to love being surrounded by his favorite people to help celebrate him — even if it is virtually. Just remember to make sure everyone's up to speed on when the call is happening.

3. Make It A Surprise Surprise parties can be a great way to really show someone you care. Tell your dad that you want to get on a Zoom call for Father's Day and surprise him with an entire virtual party with people who love and care about him. Other family members and friends can join in on helping you celebrate your dad. Just be sure to tell your dad to dress up extra nice.

4. Have A Fancy Dinner If Father's Day for you and your dad usually means going out for a fancy meal, you don't have to sacrifice that just because you're celebrating over a Zoom call. You can cook or get food delivered from the same place so that you can enjoy a meal and each other's company, even from a distance. If placing flowers on the table or getting a nice tablecloth will help create a fancier ambiance, do it.

5. Host A Father's-Day-Trivia-Night Shutterstock A really fun and creative way to celebrate dad this year is to host a virtual trivia night all about him. Invite your siblings and other family on to the call and see who can get the most trivia questions about dad correct. What's his favorite movie? Who's his favorite sports team? What's his go-to midnight snack? Have your dad write the questions and answers too so that no one has an unfair advantage. The person who knows dad the best, wins!

6. Make A Sentimental Powerpoint Presentation If you and your dad have a lot of great memories captured in photographs and videos, Father's Day is the best time to showcase them. Because Zoom lets you share your screen with other people in your call, a common practice is having Powerpoint parties or presentations to your Zoom call. Gather all of your best pictures with dad and put them together in a sentimental Powerpoint that'll probably make him shed a tear.

7. Have A Dance Party Bust some moves with your old man. It's probably been a while since you two have celebrated something with high spirits, so take this opportunity to do so. Throw on some of your dad's favorite tunes and dance it out on your Zoom call. This'll definitely be a Father's Day he remembers forever.

8. Have A Father's Day Brunch Brunch is always a fun idea, even if it is a virtual one. Tell your dad to prepare a brunch menu for himself (or order one to his place) and do the same for yourself. Don't forget the mimosas! Once you have all the ingredients for the perfect Father's Day brunch, sit on your Zoom call and have a great chat. It'll feel just like you're out at your favorite brunch spot in the city.

9. Have A Father's Day Happy Hour Drinking with your dad may have been something you waited a long time to do. If getting drinks is something you two enjoy doing together, you can keep the fun going even from a distance. Host your own Father's Day happy hour on your Zoom call. Mix up your favorite drinks and tell your dad to do the same on his end. In no time, you'll be chatting up a storm.

10. Virtually Cook Together Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images If baking together is one of your and your father's favorite pastimes, you don't have to stop just because you're on a video call. Tell your dad ahead of time that you want to cook together for Father's Day so that he can get the appropriate ingredients for whatever meal you want to make. Or, even better — buy the groceries for him and leave them at his place. Then, when you get on a call for Father's Day, you can recreate your favorite recipes together.

11. Share Stories Heeding stay-at-home orders gives you a great opportunity to be reflective and think about all the things you're thankful for — including your dad. You don't have to do anything over-the-top for your Father's Day Zoom call. Sometimes, just exchanging your favorite stories and memories from times you've spent together can be the best way to celebrate the holiday. It's sure to put you both in a warm and sentimental mood.

12. Have A Listening Party If you and your dad share similar interests in music, have a virtual listening party for Father's Day. Plenty of artists have been putting out new music while in quarantine, and what better time to dive into an album than now? Even if you and your father don't listen to the same music, that's OK. This is the perfect opportunity for you to introduce your favorite artists and songs to each other.

13. Play Games Sometimes all you need to have the perfect Father's Day is a fun game night. You can still do this through a Zoom call. Whether you want to play Taboo or have a virtual game of Cards Against Humanity, it's totally doable. Get your whole family involved too so you can really make the day special. You'll have some laughs, a lot of fun, and a few great memories.

14. Make Decorations You might not be able to throw the Father's Day shindig you may have wanted for your day, but that doesn't mean you still can't make it a fun project. Decorations can be a great way to make your father feel special on this holiday, even if they are virtual ones. Buy a few balloons, hang streamers, and do whatever it is that'll make your dad's face light up when he picks up your Zoom video call.