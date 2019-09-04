How To Change Your Apple Card Number In Less Than A Minute

Apple's much-anticipated new credit card is here — and many of its users are familiarizing themselves with all of its exciting features. One of these features includes the ability to change your virtual card number at any time, which can be useful if you want to temporarily share your card number with someone or think your account has been compromised. So, if you want to know how to change your Apple card number, it turns out the process is really straightforward.

As TechCrunch explained, Apple Cards exist in two forms — your physical card and your virtual card. The outlet noted that your physical card doesn't contain a full credit card number (only the last four digits), while your virtual card, which is located in your phone's Wallet app, does have a full, 16-digit number.

If you decide you want to change your virtual Apple Card number for security reasons (or any reason), it's incredibly easy to make this happen. As CNET reported, first, you simply locate your Apple Card in your iPhone's Wallet app. Then, select the three-dot icon on the upper right side of your screen and tap "card information" followed by "request new card number," the outlet added. CNET indicated that you then have to make a final confirmation that you really want a new card number — and then your phone will update your card's virtual digits.

Of course, as CNET described, if you misplace your physical Apple Card and want a new one with a different set of four digits on it, you have to cancel your card and request another one. If you think you've only temporarily misplaced your card, though, you can opt to freeze it through the Wallet app and unfreeze it when you relocate the card.

There are a couple reasons why having a virtual credit card number that you can easily regenerate is really useful, SuperMoney, a personal finance website, reported. For example, in the event of a data breach (which does happen, even to major companies), virtual card numbers can offer people peace of mind, knowing that they can simply regenerate their card numbers and hackers will no longer have their information, the outlet reported. Moreover, if you want to give your credit card number to a friend or family member to purchase something, but don't want them to have access to your account forever, changing your card number offers an easy way to deal with this issue, SuperMoney said.

As you can see, there are definite benefits to having an easily changeable virtual credit card number, like the Apple Card. Switching your number takes just a matter of minutes — and may change the way you consume in the future.

And, if you don't already have an Apple Card — and are considering getting one after hearing more about its features — you can apply for it through your iPhone. Simply go to your Wallet app, select the plus sign, and then hit "Apple Card," which will take you through the application process.